Joel Embiid, Karl-Anthony Towns Throw Blows in Philadelphia

It was a heavyweight fight in Philadelphia on Wednesday.

Sixers big man Joel Embiid and Minnesota Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns got into a fight on Wednesday night, dragging each other to the court.

The two got tangled up away from the play and then the shoving ensued. It ended up with coaches and players scattered all over the floor and Towns in a Ben Simmons headlock.

THINGS ARE ESCALATING IN PHILLY WITH KAT AND EMBIID GOING AT IT. pic.twitter.com/7nNhWnCHFv — NBC Sports Philadelphia (@NBCSPhilly) October 31, 2019

Both players were ejected. Simmons stayed in the game, but there’s no doubt the league will look at the extracirculars.

Embiid appeared to relish the scrap, shimmying and shadow boxing following the fight. He even got an “MVP” chant on his way down the tunnel.

JoJo on his way out. This #Sixers crowd couldn’t love this any more. pic.twitter.com/aNO1fsq37x — Serena Winters (@SerenaWinters) October 31, 2019

Joel Embiid, Karl-Anthony Towns Have a History

Towns and Embiid have a history. After a win against Minnesota in 2017, Embiid roasted KAT on social media, posting a photo saying, “Eurostepping our way through Minnesota and we ended up raising the cat last night.”

Towns commented on the post, writing “that caption was as trash as your picture quality.”

Embiid respond quickly, writing: “Better quality than your defense.”

Embiid cooked Towns on and off the court pic.twitter.com/W0l3fY4x8g — FOOTBALL IS TRASH (@IOnlySayFacts) December 14, 2017

Embiid had vowed to talk less trash this season, but his plan is off to a rough start.

“I’m not talking trash ever again. Allegedly. Maybe,” Embiid told ESPN’s Zach Lowe. “I’m done with all that. That’s what I’m saying now, but we’re going to see if I can hold up to it.”

“The best way to talk trash is to dominate. When you dominate them and you talk some more and go on social media after the game and talk some more, that’s really hurtful. Sometimes I feel bad for them. That’s why I had to stop.”