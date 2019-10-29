Sixers Mike Scott Ejected Against Hawks [WATCH]

Turns out, it doesn’t take too much to get ejected in the NBA nowadays.

Philadelphia 76ers forward Mike Scott was booted against the Atlanta Hawks for what could be categorized for a hard bump on Monday.

In a 1-on-1 fast break situation, Scott threw a shoulder into Damian Jones. After some debating, the officials decided it was enough to warrant the ejection of Scott, who went over and shook hands with Jones before heading to the locker room.

Mike Scott got ejected for this 🧐 pic.twitter.com/HdRdYcu6qs — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) October 29, 2019

This offseason, Scott was involved in a brawl at an Eagles tailgate, trading blows with some feisty fans who were upset with his Redskins jersey.

“I definitely should have walked away.” Scott said when reflecting on the incident. “I didn’t. He was talking crazy. He took it to the next level and I had to see if he’s going to match the energy.”

Scott is in the lineup to bring some grit for the Sixers, but that bump was far from anything enforcer-like.

Despite only notching a rebound, Scott was a plus-8 in the game in 9 minutes of work.

Joel Embiid Goes Between the Legs for Wild Assist

If the Philadelphia Eagles need some long snapping help down the road, they should give Joel Embiid a ring.

The Sixers big man pulled off a ridiculously creative assist in the first quarter against the Atlanta Hawks, going between his legs to Ben Simmons, who notched the bucket.

It was part of an eventful first half for Embiid, where he played 15 minutes and picked up just 19 points, 4 rebounds and 3 assists. He also had a pair of steals and a block.

He limped a little at times, but Embiid’s ankle looked solid in the first half. He was questionable with a sprain before the game and missed the Sixers last game.

That being said, there were no questions about his health when he dunked all over John Collins to start the second half.

Joel Embiid 🔥🔥huge dunk And the refs give him a technical for the shimmy. Really? 🤷‍♂️#PhilaUnite pic.twitter.com/gKt4R8MWLW — John Clark (@JClarkNBCS) October 29, 2019

He was called for a technical after obliterating Collins for taunting.

Joel Embiid Eyeing Historic Season

Embiid came to Philadelphia 76ers training camp 20 pounds lighter and a focus on being in shape for the entire season, with an eye on playing a career-high 70 games.

“I just remember thinking I let my team down,” Embiid told ESPN’s Brian Windhorst. “You can’t control sickness or when it’s going to happen. Obviously my knee was bothering me the whole second half of the season and the playoffs. But all I was thinking was what can I do make sure I don’t let my teammates down again or my team. Or the whole city basically. That was to take better of my body. To work on the stuff I never really paid attention to, and it’s been going well the whole summer.”

Embiid will have to be healthy if he hopes to accomplish his lofty goals for the season.

“[The goal is] winning a championship, obviously,” Embiid said. “Championship and more. We have that opportunity. Going into this year, one of the things we gotta focus on is we really want that No. 1 seed. And that’s gonna take 60 and over in wins. And I know that team success also helps me when it comes to my goal, Defensive Player of the Year and MVP.”

