Terrell Owens Shreds Jason Garrett, Cowboys in Epic Twitter Rant

Terrell Owens reveled in the Dallas Cowboys‘ stunning loss to the New York Jets on Sunday.

Jumping on Twitter after their 24-22 defeat, the Hall of Fame (and former Cowboys) wide receiver mercilessly trolled the club, taking particular aim at embattled head coach Jason Garrett.

“Hey @realjerryjones!! Still think Jason Garrett is the answer?! For a decade, A DECADE NOW, it’s the same old song and dance!” Owens wrote. “I knew they were going to @JasonWitten on the 3rd down prior to TD and knew they were going to him on the 2-pt conversion. Not too late 2 bring me back.”

Owens was just getting started. For his next tweet, he responded to Stephen A. Smith’s own troll-job, “laughing right with” the notorious hot-take artist and Cowboys detractor. And for the second time, for whatever reason, he chided Dallas tight end Jason Witten.

I'm laughing right with ya @stephenasmith!!!! They really brought @JasonWitten like he was the answer, a ”difference maker!” Really?! 🤷🏾‍♂️ I'm just saying! They got too much talent on that team to be ”undercoached” https://t.co/XS0hqmWI6b — Terrell Owens (@terrellowens) October 14, 2019

Owens continued:

Ohhhh the SALTY Cowboys fans!!! 😂 Yall were on CLOUD 10 4 weeks ago!!! 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🙂🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 https://t.co/lrpJPICiUD — Terrell Owens (@terrellowens) October 14, 2019

SALTY FAN!! Enjoy this loss ALL WEEK! 😂 I’m in the HOF! Pinky and all! 🧥 https://t.co/sD4XUANldy — Terrell Owens (@terrellowens) October 14, 2019

Garrett is the reason Me, Wade & Dez are gone in addition to Romo & Witten. https://t.co/k4v4VVKA7w — Terrell Owens (@terrellowens) October 14, 2019

Owens donned the star over a decade ago — from 2006-08 — and is far removed from the NFL field, let alone the inner workings of the team. But it’s obvious, like Dez Bryant, he still keeps an eye glued on the Cowboys, never afraid to speak his mind about their matters.

Dez Exposes Cowboys’ Fatal Flaw

Unlike T.O., Bryant’s criticism was of the constructive variety. The legendary pass-catcher expounded on the biggest issue currently plaguing Dallas, a bugaboo that reaches far beyond the personnel.

“Nothing to do with the players.. whenever training camp start for the cowboys it’s training camp until the season is over.. a lot of pointless meetings not enough time for the players to recover from injuries preparing for the next game…” Bryant tweeted.



Not even close the receiver core as a whole has been the best Dallas have had in a long time https://t.co/4YqVF9POP4 — Dez Bryant (@DezBryant) October 14, 2019

Just being honest.. I thought out all of my sacrifices that got me cut from the cowboys.. Im for the players and I’m going to speak my truth… I speak for the guys who are afraid to speak… https://t.co/DDkQGoBxBv — Dez Bryant (@DezBryant) October 14, 2019

Jerry Updates Garrett’s Status

The longtime Cowboys head man finds himself under increasing scrutiny after the franchise’s third consecutive loss, this time to the previously-winless Jets. For yet another week, Dallas was ill-prepared and appeared generally disinterested to face their opponent — no excitement nor emotion to be found on the sideline.

All roads lead back, and all fingers point, to Garrett, who’s thisclose to falling on the sword for a Super Bowl-or-bust squad suddenly going belly-up.

How close? Not as much as fans would prefer. Owner Jerry Jones announced Sunday night that he’s not considering an in-season coaching change, and Garrett’s job apparently isn’t in imminent danger.

“I’m not even coming close to those future type considerations,” Jones said when asked about potential coaching changes, per The Athletic.



“I haven’t even glanced there in my mind about long-term future,” he added. “I’m looking in the future as next week against those Eagles.”

