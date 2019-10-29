Tiger Woods Reacts to Record Tying 82nd PGA Tour Victory

Tiger Woods made the best kind of history over the weekend, winning his 82nd PGA Tour event and tying Sam Snead for the most victories of all time.

After the fact, however, Woods was more interested in reflecting on what kind of challenge it was to win the event rather than thinking about the significance of his event in the grand scheme of things.

“It’s just crazy. It’s a lot. I’ve been able to be consistent most of my career and I’ve put myself up there with a chance to win on a number of occasions. There’s plenty of times when I didn’t. But today was one of those days I was able to pull it out,” he said.

Specifically, Woods admitted the tournament was a grind in terms of what he had to do in order to get the victory.

“It’s been a long week. Five days on top of the board is a long time and it was definitely stressful,” he said.

Woods led wire to wire at the Zozo Championship in Japan, and managed to hold off the likes of Hideki Matsuyama and U.S. Open champion Gary Woodland in order to put away the win. The event featured a rain delay, testing the mental and physical fortitude of Woods.

To that end, it might be one of the most impressive wins of his career, all things considered. Obviously, Woods was just thankful to survive when all was said and done.

Can’t Name Them All

Comically, Woods was asked to name some of his biggest wins in a video after the win, and as he said, that’s not something he can reflect on easily. That makes sense seeing as there have been so many victories in so many different circumstances.

“Not all of them,” Woods says with a smile in the clip. “If I look at what I did when I first came out, winning tournaments was one thing but winning major championships was a whole other. Winning PLAYERS a couple of times and winning the World Golf Championships 18 times, trust me I appreciate all those wins. I’ve won it all different ways. I’ve won it playing well, I’ve won it playing poorly. I’ve won it making everything. I’ve done it so many ways it gives me confidence.”

Clearly, Woods knows what he accomplished is something special, regardless of if he can recall every detail of every win and every tournament.

“Longevity, being consistent, that’s hard to do. That’s a lot of wins. It’s come full circle.”

By the end of his career, bet on Woods having more victories to forget.

Thanks to Japan

Never shy to show his savviness as an international ambassador, Woods quickly took to the internet to show his appreciation for the people of Japan for the event.

“Thank you again for hosting this event. I just want to say thank you to the fans for such an incredible event. Thank you for coming out and supporting us. All the cheers and all the support, you have no idea how much it means to us,” he said.

The win was a special one for Woods, but also a special one for the world as a whole, proving what type of power Woods still commands. Even as the next win will break the record, clearly, Woods will always remember where he picked up 82.

