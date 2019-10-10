Vikings Top Playmaker Misses Practice with Mysterious Illness

The Eagles will take any advantage they can get, especially considering their secondary looks like the walking dead.

Vikings wide receiver Adam Theilen missed Thursday’s practice with an undisclosed illness and his status will be monitored through the weekend, per Star Tribune’s Mark Craig. Theilen is the team’s top threat with 20 catches for 309 yards and four touchdowns. He is averaging 15.5 yards per catch this season.

While initial reports are that Thielen’s sickness is nothing serious, it is something to pay attention to ahead of Sunday’s game. Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins has struggled with the vertical game all year and losing his favorite target would certainly make them even more one-dimensional.

Thielen home sick today (legitimately) and has been excused from today's practice. Will be listed as "illness" on the injury report: https://t.co/0J2QqzYdoX — Mark Craig (@markcraignfl) October 10, 2019

Meanwhile, Cousins made waves for some interesting comments regarding his frame of mind. The 31-year-old — and new best friend of President Trump — admitted on his weekly podcast that he plays better when he’s “frustrated and ticked off.” The quote led to head coach Mike Zimmer joking that maybe he should say something to upset Cousins before Sunday’s game.

“Sometimes when I get frustrated and ticked off, there’s a little more fire there,” Cousins said, via Star Tribune. “It can also get you in trouble if you’re not careful, but I think within reason it can help you.”

Carson Wentz Expecting Tons of Friends & Family

There were some frustratingly awkward moments the last time Carson Wentz entered the football stadium in Minnesota. That game was Super Bowl LII when Nick Foles led the Eagles to a shocking 41-33 victory over the Patriots.

Wentz was there, coaching Foles up from the sideline, but he was unable to take a snap due to a season-ending ACL injury. Two years later, he’s back as the Eagles’ starting quarterback – and he’s not dwelling on the past.

“No, it’s just another regular-season game,” Wentz told reporters, without elaborating.

Wentz went on record during training camp and admitted that not playing in the game was a tough pill to swallow. He wanted to be out there leading his teammates to that hard-fought victory, the first Super Bowl title in franchise history.

“I know, for me personally, it still gets to me that I wasn’t out on the field and that’s definitely the goal and I’m as hungry as ever to get back,” Wentz told 94 WIP back in June.

Sunday is Carson Wentz's first game in Minneapolis, the closest NFL city to his alma mater, North Dakota State University. As a fellow NDSU alum, I apologize in advance for all the people from Fargo at U.S. Bank Stadium in #11 jerseys who've been diehard #Eagles fans since 2016. — Eric Thompson (@eric_j_thompson) October 9, 2019

The Eagles have a long way to go to get back to the Super Bowl. On Sunday, Wentz will concentrate on notching the team’s fourth win. However, the quarterback is expecting plenty of home-cooking at U.S. Bank Stadium.

His hometown of Bismarck, North Dakota is a six-hour drive to Minneapolis and his college home of Fargo, North Dakota is only three hours away. This is the closest NFL stadium to either town.

“This is three hours from North Dakota and from NDSU as well,” Wentz told reporters. “So, without a doubt there will be a big contingency of family, friends and everything. And I’m excited that they’ll get to see me play live.”

