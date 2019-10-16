Astros vs. Yankees Postponed Schedule: Time & TV Channel for Game 4

Tonight’s game between the Houston Astros and New York Yankees has been postponed until Thursday, October 17 at 8:08 p.m. Eastern on FS1. MLB explained that Game 4 had been postponed from Wednesday, October 16 “due to inclement weather.”

Game Four of the American League Championship Series presented by GEICO between the host New York Yankees and the Houston Astros at Yankee Stadium in New York has been postponed due to inclement weather and the forecast for rainfall throughout the remainder of the night. ALCS Game Four tickets (ALCS Home Game #2 in New York) can now be used on Thursday, which will have an 8:08 p.m. (ET) start on FS1. Game Five tickets (ALCS Home Game #3 in New York) are to be used for Friday’s game, which will have a 7:08 p.m. ET start time.

This means that there will be no more off days in the series until it has been completed. Houston heads into Game 4 with a 2-1 lead on New York. The winner will play the Nationals in the World Series with Game 1 beginning on Tuesday, October 22.

Zack Greinke Will Take the Mound Again for the Astros in Game 4, While Masahiro Tanaka Will Pitch for the Yankees

After a shaky Game 1, Zack Greinke will get the start for the Astros in Game 4, per ABC 13. Both teams initially expected to make Game 4 a bullpen effort, but the extra day of rest allows each team to go a more traditional route. Masahiro Tanaka is expected to take the mound for the Yankees, per SNY.TV. Houston has already named ace pitcher Justin Verlander as their Game 5 starter.

Tanaka got the better of the matchup earlier in the series when the two pitchers squared off in Game 1. The Yankees pitcher allowed just one hit and had four strikeouts in six innings. Greinke struggled in his last outing allowing seven hits and three earned runs.

Astros Manager AJ Hinch Called the Focus on Pitch-Tipping “Kind of Funny”

Some have accused the Astros of pitch-tipping, something that is not against MLB rules, per ESPN. Hinch has a simple solution for those teams worried that the Astros have some sort of inside info on their pitchers.

“I think it’s kind of funny,” Hinch told ESPN. “…”If they don’t want to tip their pitches, then they should take consideration into doing the same thing over and over again…It shouldn’t overshadow the quality of play or the players or what’s going on on the field. The paranoia is real, though. And it’s real across 30 teams.”