Zack Greinke’s Wife Emily Greinke Is a Former Cowboys Cheerleader

Zack Greinke and his wife, Emily Greinke, are high school sweethearts from their days at Apopka High School just north of Orlando, Florida. The happy couple is the proud parents of two sons, Bode and Griffin, along with their cat, Wilsy.

Emily is a former Dallas Cowboys cheerleader and also was named Miss Daytona Beach USA, per ESPN. The Astros pitcher is a man of few words but enjoys the stability of their marriage.

“Just her always being there. You look in her eyes, and it just makes you feel good,” Zack said, per ESPN.

The couple got married in November 2009 and ESPN detailed the groundedness Zack finds in their relationship.

Much of his personal contentment stems from a more stable and settled life beyond the field. In November, Greinke married longtime girlfriend Emily Kuchar, a former Miss Daytona Beach USA and Dallas Cowboys cheerleader. Although Greinke sometimes struggles to express his emotions, he sounded like a walking Hallmark card at one point.

Emily Admitted the Couple Was “Refreshing the Rumors” Prior to the Pitcher Getting Traded to the Astros

The trade deadline is always a challenging time for pro athletes and their families. Houston acquired Zack from Arizona in July, and Emily admitted on Instagram they were “refreshing the rumors” around the deadline.

NEVER thought this was the last time I was watching you pitch in a Diamondbacks uniform 😿 the day was wild and we were constantly refreshing the rumors for our teammates and just when we thought maybe all the guys were going to stay together… Shocker!!!! Best guys, best wives, best city, people, fans, friends, and family! We will miss you all for sure…we had an amazing 4 years raising our babies here and calling it our home THANK YOU! We are excited for our new adventures with the Astros, in Houston and wherever baseball life may take us next.. home is wherever I’m with you! 🏡 Proud of you! Go #21 #astrosbaseball #startday

Zack was traded to Houston for three of their top five prospects (Seth Beer, J.B. Bukauskas and Corbin Martin) among other players, per MLB.com. While leaving Arizona was bittersweet, Zack’s new club was ecstatic to have the pitcher with the team. Astros general manager Jeff Luhnow made it clear that the team was eying a potential World Series run when they made the deal.

“For us, Zack Greinke was at the very top of our list in terms of players that we thought could impact our chances to win the World Series this year and could really fit in well on this club for the next couple of years while we still have our entire offensive unit together,” Luhnow explained to MLB.com.

Even fellow starting pitcher Justin Verlander commented about his newest teammate after the deal was made official.

“Wow… that escalated quickly! 🔥🔥🔥 @astros,” Verlander joked on Twitter.

Zack Enjoys Emily’s Homeade Chicken Pot Pie

As Emily explained on a cooking show, Zack really enjoyed a chicken pot pie dish from a local restaurant, but the only problem was his wife did not care for their food. Emily got the idea to try to make the dish at home rather than go to the restaurant, and it has now become one of the pitcher’s favorite dishes.

You can even watch the above video to see Emily’s recipe and make it at home yourself. Emily provides a brief overview of her life via her Twitter bio.