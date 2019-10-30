Zack Greinke’s Wife Emily Greinke Cheers on Astros at World Series

Zack Greinke’s wife, Emily Greinke, is cheering on the Astros during the World Series. Her husband takes the mound for Houston in a pivotal Game 7 with a championship on the line, and Emily will no doubt be in the stands.

Emily has been rooting for the Astros both at the games and on social media. After the Astros punched their ticket to the World Series, Emily celebrated on Instagram by posting a family photo with their two children along with Zack decked out in ALCS championship gear.

“WORLD SERIES IS NEXT!!!!!!! ⚾️⚾️⚾️Proud of this guy and this team..Let’s go @astrosbaseball !!!” Emily noted on Instagram.

Emily even caught a foul ball during the ALCS and admitted that she was going to keep the souvenir from the Astros-Yankees series.

“Still act like a kid when a ball comes in the stands ⚾️ this one is going on the shelves! #astros #alcs,” Emily joked.

Emily Is a Former Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader

Emily and Zack are high school sweethearts who grew up just north of Orlando, Florida. Zack’s wife is no stranger to sports as she was a Dallas Cowboys cheerleader for two years and is now a fashion blogger, per ABC 13. Emily noted on her website, StyledByEm.com, that she also participated in a few pageants and was named Miss Daytona Beach USA.

The couple started the season in Arizona as Zack was a member of the Diamondbacks, but the pitcher was traded to the Astros just months before the MLB postseason. Emily admitted on Instagram that it was difficult to leave Phoenix, but the couple was excited for a fresh start in Houston.

NEVER thought this was the last time I was watching you pitch in a Diamondbacks uniform 😿 the day was wild and we were constantly refreshing the rumors for our teammates and just when we thought maybe all the guys were going to stay together… Shocker!!!! Best guys, best wives, best city, people, fans, friends, and family! We will miss you all for sure…we had an amazing 4 years raising our babies here and calling it our home THANK YOU! We are excited for our new adventures with the Astros, in Houston and wherever baseball life may take us next.. home is wherever I’m with you! 🏡 Proud of you! Go #21 #astrosbaseball #startday

The Couple Is the Proud Parents of 2 Sons, Bode & Griffin

The couple is the proud parents of two children, Bode and Griffin. They are also the cat parents to their feline friend, Wilsy. Emily provided an overview of her interest on her website.

My name is Emily Greinke. I am a wife, mommy to two baby boys, a kitty, and have always had a passion for styling clothes. I’m a lover of coffee, coke, and wine and not necessarily in that order. Ever since I was little I trained in dance.. ballet, tap, jazz…all of it and really grew to love doing my makeup and getting dressed up. My grandmother went to Chicago Fashion Institute of Design and I definitely think I got the fashion bug from her.

Zack has been open about his battle with anxiety but feels at ease with Emily. The Astros pitcher complimented his wife in an interview with ESPN.

“Just her always being there,” Zack said, per ESPN. “You look in her eyes, and it just makes you feel good.”