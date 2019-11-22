Lakers: Andre Iguodala Joining Clippers? Update Revealed on LA Teams

Will Andre Iguodala ever break free from the Memphis Grizzlies and join the Los Angeles Lakers or the Los Angeles Clippers?

It is believed that both LA teams are in the running should Iguodala reach a buyout from the Grizzlies.

Emphasis on the word, should.

On a recent episode of the Scoop B Radio Podcast, I checked in with the Washington Post’s Ben Golliver to discuss the Lakers and the Clippers’ chances of nabbing the former NBA Finals MVP.

Check out our Q&A below:

Brandon ‘Scoop B’ Robinson: Ben, I spoke to Anthony Davis, he told me that he thought that they were good. He said literally, “We’re good right now. We look good right now, we’re starting to get guys back. We got Kuzma back, we’re going to get Rondo back soon, it just depends on what we need at that point in time when guys become available or we’re looking for another guy. But if comes to the point if we need a playmaker, we might get another playmaker. I we need a scorer, then we grab another scorer.” I think if this Clippers basketball doesn’t work out for him, his career’s diplomacy side may definitely work in his favor. Andre Iguodala is somebody that everybody believes that will become a Clipper or Laker. There was a report that came out the other day that Memphis basically doesn’t want to help out LeBron James. And you heard that when the Pelicans and the Lakers couldn’t come to a deal at the trade deadline and he ends up commented, it was basically a situation it was them, they say they didn’t want to help LeBron, or whatever the logistics was…. When you look at Andre Iguodala, do you see him a Laker or a Clipper?

Ben Golliver: Well first of all, the story about the Pelicans and Anthony Davis not wanting to help LeBron, we learn that was a negotiating tactic very obviously, right? Because what ended up happening, traded Anthony Davis straight to the Lakers and got the best possible package you could possibly get for him. So when we’re right back in that same spot, and just tells us what? It’s a negotiating tactic yet again and they’re trying to get the very best price. They’re basically trying to put Andre on the auction block. They’re saying give me your best offer. I know the Lakers are interested, I know the Clippers are interested, there’s probably going to be some other teams interested too and we’re the small market Memphis Grizzlies. We’re not going to win a lot of games this year we’re building for the future. We’ve got guys like Ja Morant and Jaren Jackson who are going to be the building blocks and we need as many draft picks and assets and young players that we could put around those guys as possible and we’re not just going to hand you Andre Igoudala. So I think that’s just the state of the sweepstakes. Me, I think that this is going to drag all the way to the trade deadline. I think if you’re Memphis, the more time that passes the more that team starts to picture themselves as contenders, and I think that the Lakers are already there, I think that the Clippers are already there. Those team’s urgency to make that type of a deal increases and so therefore the price increases. I think unfortunately for Iguodala it’s kind of going to be a wait year.