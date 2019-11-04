Andy Reid Sidesteps Topic of Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes’ Injury Status

Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid revealed star quarterback Patrick Mahomes is “moving around better,” but he wasn’t ready to confirm whether or not the reigning NFL MVP would be making a triumphant return in Week 10 against the Tennessee Titans.

“It looks like he’s moving around better — that’s all I can tell you,” Reid said Monday. “I don’t know all the medical terms for it. I just thought he looked better this week than he did last week. Is he ready? I can’t tell you that. I’m not sure we’ll know that until we get there. Who knows? We’ll see how it all goes here. I let the doctors handle all that stuff.”

Mahomes sat out his second straight game Sunday, with back-up quarterback Matt Moore leading the reigning AFC West Champions to their sixth win of the season. The 24-year-old suffered a leg injury while attempting a quarterback sneak against divisional rivals the Denver Broncos on October 17. Shortly after the sprain, video surfaced of Chiefs trainers physically popping Mahomes’ dislocated knee back into place while he still on the field.

I'm no doctor, but that looked a lot like they just had to pop Mahomes' knee(cap) back into place. Ouch pic.twitter.com/v8nZi3dbuz — Sam Monson (@PFF_Sam) October 18, 2019

Per Reid, it sounds like Mahomes could be a game-time decision come Sunday, even adding that number 15 wouldn’t need a full practice in order to suit up this weekend. However, the veteran coach acknowledged he’s not as familiar with Mahomes’ injury to make his own assessment.

“I didn’t go out for the pre-practice stuff, I didn’t watch him do all that,” Reid said. “But I can tell you that during the week I watch him and he just looked better than he did the week before. He wasn’t quite there. I don’t know that injury well enough to stand here and predict something — I can’t do that. It’s not the most common injury in this league.”

Thankfully, Mahomes is well-versed on the Chiefs’ playbook, and Reid believes that’s a great advantage should the rising star be healthy even minutes before Sunday’s matchup.

“He knows our stuff, so I’m comfortable with that,” Reid concluded. “That’s how I felt going in last week. If something were to happen where he could go, he would know the stuff and it’s not a problem there. And he knows our receivers. He spent so much time with those guys, so I’m not that worried about it. I don’t know a time for you, but we’ll just see. I’m going to play it by ear and kind of go off of that.”

