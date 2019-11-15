Antonio Brown Takes to Instagram to Defend Mason Rudolph’s Honor in Typical AB Fashion

With an injured Ben Roethlisberger and an underperforming Cleveland Browns team, many fans went into Thursday Night Football expecting a moderately slow, and at times boring, contest. While that may have proven to be the case for the first 59 minutes and 54 seconds of the Browns 21-7 upset victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers, the final six seconds of the game was a completely different story.

Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett got into a skirmish with Steelers signal-caller Mason Rudolph in the final seconds of Thursday’s contest. As we are all likely aware, what occurred next was less than pleasant. Garrett proceeded to rip Rudolph’s helmet straight off of his head and swung it like a sledgehammer at Rudolph’s now bare head.

A currently unemployed Antonio Brown was likely watching the game as many of us were last night. In typical AB fashion, he took to Instagram to chime in.

Antonio Brown Has His Former Teammate’s Back

Former Pittsburgh Steelers star wideout and current internet sensation Antonio Brown took to social media to relay his thoughts of the most talked-about NFL brawl in recent memory.

While some may believe that Brown has ill will towards the Steelers for how things ended in Pittsburgh, Brown still seems to bleed black and yellow to some degree. The wideout defended his former backup quarterback’s honor in an Instagram post on Friday evening. Of course, the post had its typical AB humor attached to it.

Brown posted a photo with the caption “This for You Mason……….” The photo? A picture of his infamous punt return back in 2014, when he broke off a big play against, fittingly enough, the Cleveland Browns. During the return, Brown attempted to hurdle Cleveland’s punter but instead ended up giving him a cleat to the face. You can see the entire clip of Brown’s best Jet Li impression here.

AB Met With the NFL on Thursday

The Brawl was not the only noteworthy thing to take place on Thursday for the former Steeler. Brown met with the NFL for a staggeringly long discussing regarding his rape allegations, along with a potential return to the league.

According to ESPN’s Josina Anderson “the meeting lasted approximately 8 hours, omitting breaks.” Anderson continued, “Brown felt it went well, had a chance to share his reflections during the time he’s been out of the game & was very responsive to all questions.”

Anderson also believes that the NFL may conduct follow-up interviews with Brown prior to making a decision on the superstar’s potential eligibility. While his status in the league for this season, or even next is still certainly up in the air, Brown feels like things went well in the interview, and believes he could be back in the NFL with a new team in the near future.

