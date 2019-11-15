Was Mason Rudolph Actually the Antagonist in Thursday Night’s NFL Brawl? WATCH

Last night’s action during the final six-seconds of Thursday Night Football’s divisional bout between the Cleveland Browns and the Pittsburgh Steelers could be summed up simply as one of the “worst things seen in sports.” At least that’s what announced Joe Buck said on live national television during the midst of arguably the most tenacious brawl in NFL history. And from all accounts, many agree with that sentiment.

However, while Myles Garrett was undoubtedly in the wrong, was Mason Rudolph, the player that took the brunt of the brutality on Thursday night, actually somewhat of an antagonist?

Mason Rudolph Grabs Myles Garrett’s Helmet First: WATCH

In the final moments of what should have been a celebratory victory for the Cleveland Browns on Thursday night, joy quickly fizzled out of the stadium when defensive end Myles Garrett removed Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph’s helmet, and proceeded to swing it like a sledgehammer in the direction of Rudolph, making contact with his head.

Simply put, the actions we’re not warranted. However, where they somewhat instigated? Check out the video below to see what you think, as Rudolph appears to be set off by what he perceived to be a non-call late-hit/roughing the passer in meaningless game-play.

Mason Rudolph was innocent!!! pic.twitter.com/jKVyWluH9n — Tashan Reed (@tashanreed) November 15, 2019

In the video you can see Rudolph forcefully attempting to removed Garrett’s helmet, nearly ripping it straight off the defender’s head.

While Garrett has stolen the headlines for his atrocious actions following this interaction, that didn’t stop a plethora of Twitter users from pointing out that Rudolph was not fully innocent in Thursday night’s brawl. Former NFL greats like OJ Simpson and Deion Sanders were some of the first few to point this out. Simpson is probably not the person you want defending your violent actions to the public, so we will focus on the latter’s comments.

Mason Rudolph should be significantly fined as well for trying to rip @MylesLGarrett helmet off his head which ignited the retaliation. He's not without fault in the unfortunate matter. This is a physical,emotional game played by men. Let's not forget that. @nflnetwork #Truth — Deion Sanders (@DeionSanders) November 15, 2019

Suspensions are on the Horizon for Both Browns & Steelers Players

Myles Garrett will undoubtedly endure the lengthiest of suspension for any player from either team. His actions were inexcusable, and it wouldn’t be out of the question to wonder whether or not this is the last we will see of Garrett for the remainder of this season.

Maurkice Pouncey of the Steelers will likely endure the next largest suspension. Pouncey who admits he blacked out with rage after seeing what Garrett did to his quarterback, proceeded to throw punches and kicks in the defensive end’s direction.

Pouncey’s action will certainly hurt his team, as losing a player of his caliber is certainly no small task to overcome. However, the masses in Pittsburgh seem to support their lineman’s action.

Yo @MaurkicePouncey . Let us know the fine amount and we will fire up that gofundme. — SteelerNation (@SteeIerNation) November 15, 2019

Steeler Nation isn’t the only one backing Pouncey following the brawl. Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Keenan Allen and former Baltimore Ravens defensive back Lardarius Webb also made their sentiment be felt about how they would behave had it been their quarterback taking a swinging helmet to the head.

Yeaaaah pounce. Straight up don’t touch my QB let alone disrespect him like that. #MyBrothersKeeper @MaurkicePouncey https://t.co/CEhWCSGvYk — Keenan Allen (@Keenan13Allen) November 15, 2019

F Dat! @MaurkicePouncey you gotta do what you gotta do. If they hit Lamar with a helmet I swear it would be a riot at that exact moment. — Lardarius Webb (@LWebb21) November 15, 2019

