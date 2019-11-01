Antonio Brown Trolls Patriots for Error After Signing

The Antonio Brown saga in New England was doomed from the start. Brown trolled the Patriots on Twitter Friday, tweeting out a picture of his ID card where the team spelled his name wrong.

“Spelled my name wrong out the gate. Here’s to one lucky fan #Boomin #Disrespect,” the tweet said.

The ID card misspelled Brown’s first name to “Antoino.”

Spelled my name wrong out the gate 🤦🏾‍♂️🤔! Here’s to one lucky fan #Boomin #Disrespect pic.twitter.com/0Uhl1OqcFT — AB (@AB84) November 1, 2019

Brown was cut by the Patriots last month after spending just 11 days on the roster and appearing in just one game, catching four passes for 56 yards and a touchdown in a 43-0 win over the Dolphins back on September 15. Brown was cut the following week, just three days after a civil suit was filed against him alleging instances of sexual assault.

