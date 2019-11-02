Bears vs Eagles: Betting Line, Odds Prediction & Pick

The Chicago Bears (3-4) head to Philadelphia to face the Eagles (4-4) Sunday afternoon. Both teams have been disappointing so far this season after making the playoffs last year, where the two teams met–and where the Eagles ended the Bears’ season in the Wild Card round this past January.

Chicago has lost three in a row, while Philadelphia managed to get a win against a tough Buffalo team last week to end its losing skid. So which of these troubled teams has the edge in this one? Here’s a breakdown of the game, with betting odds and predictions:

Bears

The Bears are a team in flux right now. They have been one of the worst offensive teams in football this year, but they’re coming off their best offensive performance of the year last week–in a game they lost to the Chargers. Rookie David Montgomery rushed for 135 yards and a score, and Matt Nagy relied heavily on the I-Formation offense to move the ball on the ground. It worked. But will Nagy be able to out-scheme his good friend on the other side of the field in Doug Pederson?

The Eagles are giving up 90.5 rushing yards a game, but they’re slipping a bit on defense of late. Philly has given up an average of 136.3 yards on the ground over the past three games, and Montgomery is just now heating up. If Nagy can get the run game going again, his team can keep this one close.

Much with the Bears will rely on the arm of their struggling quarterback, Mitchell Trubisky. Trubisky has struggled hitting open receivers and deciphering defenses all season–and this was supposed to be the year he broke out. While the team showed signs of an offensive awakening last week, Trubisky had two costly fourth quarter turnovers that took his team out of the game. He will have to play better this week if the Bears want to keep their season from going entirely off the rails.

Eagles

The Eagles have been dealing with their fair share of drama this season. Whether it has been anonymous Eagles players talking trash about their team, or recently cut players like Orlando Scandrick trashing Pederson, Malcolm Jenkins and the entire organization, this is not the same Philly team that won the Super Bowl just a few seasons ago.

Quarterback Carson Wentz is playing well amongst all the drama swirling around him, and former Bears running back Jordan Howard will be entering this game with something to prove. While the Bears still have a top 10 defense, Howard will be running hard at them all day, and if Trubisky and the offense can’t give them ample rest, it’s going to be a long day for this Bears team.

Bears vs Eagles: Trends, Pick & Prediction

SPREAD: Bears +4

OVER/UNDER: 41.5

Odds Shark has the Eagles winning by a projected score of 28-15, which has Philly covering the spread, and the point total going over. The Bears are fighting for their season here, so we think this game is going to be closer than that.

Some trends to note regarding the game:

• The Bears are 2-6 ATS in their last 8 games.

• The total has gone UNDER in 9 of Chicago’s last 12 games.

• The Bears are 12-6 SU in their last 18 games.

• Chicago is 1-4 ATS in their last 5 games against Philadelphia.

• The total has gone OVER in 4 of Philadelphia’s last 6 games.

• Philadelphia is 5-1 SU in their last 6 games at home.

• The Eagles are 4-2 SU in their last 6 games when playing at home against Chicago.

• Philadelphia is 1-5 ATS in their last 6 games against an opponent in the NFC conference.

We’re with Odds Shark on all but one detail: Bears will cover the spread. Eagles should win in a close, low-scoring game at home.

Prediction: Eagles 20 Bears 17

