Bears vs. Lions Prediction: Best Prop Bets For Thanksgiving Day

The quarterback situation is getting dire for the Detroit Lions who could be down to their third-string signal-caller for Thursday’s Thanksgiving showdown against the Chicago Bears. With Matthew Stafford still sidelined with a back injury and Jeff Driskel’s appearance on Monday’s injury report with a hamstring injury that head coach Matt Patricia called “pretty sore”. If Driskel can’t play on Thursday, Detroit will rely on undrafted rookie David Blough to assume the starting role.

The Bears are having quarterback issues of their own, with the trials and tribulations of Mitchell Trubisky. The former first-round draft pick struggled against a weak New York Giants secondary on Sunday, throwing two interceptions in a 19-14 victory. Trubisky has thrown 10 touchdowns and six picks this season. Despite Trubisky’s struggles, Chicago will have a major advantage at quarterback in this matchup if Blough has to play.

We break down the line and offer our best prop bets and analysis for Thursday’s NFC North matchup between the Bears and Lions.

Follow the Heavy on Fantasy & Gambling for all the latest sports gambling news, trends, odds, and picks!

Bears vs. Lions Game Details

Date: Thursday, November 28

Time: 12:30 p.m. ET

Location: Ford Field (Detroit, Michigan)

TV: FOX

Spread: Bears -3

Total: 38.5

*All odds are courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook

Analysis & Prop Bets

There are some key statistical advantages for the Bears offense in this matchup. Detroit struggles to defend against the pass and has one of the worst sack percentages in the league. I think Mitchell Trubisky will not only have time to throw but will also have wide-open receivers at his disposal. His passing yards prop is currently 226.5 on FanDuel. Take the over as Trubisky feasts on Thanksgiving Day.

PICK: Mitchell Trubisky over 226.5 passing yards (-112)

There is also good value on Trubisky’s touchdown passes prop, which pays plus-money on over 1.5. My guess is Lions head coach Matt Patricia forced Trubisky to beat him with his arm, which should set up some holes in the secondary. Take the over here and hope Mitchell can throw for two scores on Turkey Day.

PICK: Mitchell Trubisky over 1.5 touchdown passes (+130)

On the other side, Detroit’s quarterback situation is a total disaster. If undrafted rookie David Blough is forced to start on a short week against one of the league’s best pass rushes, it could be a long day for the Lions offense. FanDuel currently has the Detroit team total set at 17. If you think Driskel’s injury will force him to sit, it would be best to play this number now before it falls closer to game time on Thursday. However, I think Chicago is the safer play. The Bears won this game 20-13 two weeks ago with Driskel under center. Swallow the points.

PICK: Lions team total under 17 (-110)

Tarik Cohen has found the end zone in two of the last three games, including the last time the Bears played the Lions. Cohen also scored last Thanksgiving when these two teams met. He appears to be the most reliable weapon on this Chicago offense and you’re getting over 2-to-1 for your money if he scores. Bet on Cohen to find the end zone again.

PICK: Tarik Cohen anytime TD scorer (+220)

READ NEXT: Bears vs. Lions Prediction: Betting Odds, Spread & Pick

Follow Jared Smith on Twitter: @jaredleesmith