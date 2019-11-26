Browns Pro Bowler Shares ‘Heated’ Expectations for Steelers Rematch

There’s little doubt that the Cleveland Browns will be in the most hostile environment they’ve been in all season when they head to Heinz Field this week to see the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday for the second time in three weeks.

The Browns won the first matchup 21-7, but the game became notable for the final few seconds, which saw Cleveland defensive end Myles Garrett bash Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph with his own helmet over the head in one of the ugliest brawls in NFL history.

Both sides have let their feelings be known on the incident, but none of that will matter when the teams meet up in a game that has playoff implications for both squads. Browns second-year corner Denzel Ward expects some extra spice to the matchup that already carried a healthy helping of intensity.

“The emotions are going to be high, obviously, because of the situation that happened and what happened to Myles and some of our other guys,” said Ward, a Pro Bowler a year ago. “It’s going to be a heated game.

"The emotions are going to be high, obviously, because of the situation that happened and what happened to Myles and some of our other guys," said Ward, a Pro Bowler a year ago. "It's going to be a heated game.

“A lot of guys are going to try to get under your skin and do things to get you out of character, but we have to stay poised and focused on what we’re there to do — and that is win the game.”

Browns center JC Tretter echoed Ward, but made sure to note that it’s time for both sides to move past what happened.

"I'm sure it'll be talked about more than any game on the outside, but can only speak for myself, I'm going to treat it as I would any game….important for both teams"

“I’m sure it will be a more talked about game than it would have been otherwise, but I can really only speak for myself: I’m going to treat this like any other game,” Cleveland center JC Tretter said. “What happened a week and a half ago, that’s passed and it is over. The discipline has been passed down and now it’s time to move past it.”

Browns Unsure Who Will be at Quarterback For Steelers

What would turn down the intensity a few notches would be if Rudolph did not start at quarterback for the Steelers, which is a very real possibility. The second-year hurler was pulled against the Bengals on Sunday for rookie quarterback Devlin “Duck” Hodges, who led the Steelers to a 16-10 victory.

“Just felt like our offense needed a spark,” said Steelers coach Mike Tomlin on the decision to bench Rudolph. “Mason wasn’t doing enough. Duck came in and provided a spark, made a couple plays. We’ll see what next week holds. But I like the contributions of Duck. I like his readiness. I appreciate the efforts of Mason and also appreciate the support of Mason after we made the change. That’s how we get down.”

Browns Want to Face Mason Rudolph Again

Browns veteran defensive tackle Sheldon Richardson was asked about Rudolph being benched and delivered some shade when asked if he wanted to see him again on Sunday.

“I hope he plays,” Richardson told reporters. “Did you see him last week?”

Browns veteran defensive tackle Sheldon Richardson was asked about Rudolph being benched and delivered some shade when asked if he wanted to see him again on Sunday.

"I hope he plays," Richardson told reporters. "Did you see him last week?"

Rudolph tossed a career-high four interceptions against the Browns.

The Browns, who have won three games in a row, opened as a 1-point favorite for the game.

