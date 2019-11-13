Duke Johnson to Provide Big Boost for Browns This Week

Duke Johnson is no longer with the Cleveland Browns. But when the dual-threat running back takes the field for the Houston Texans on Sunday, it will provide a big boost for his former team.

When the Browns traded Johnson to the Texans it was for a conditional fourth round pick, which will become a third round pick after Sunday thanks to Johnson appearing in 10 games this season. Houston is coming off a bye week and is not listed on the injury report, so there’s no reason he shouldn’t be on the field.

With the pick being bumped up to a third, the Browns would have four picks in the first three rounds, owning their own first, second and third round picks. The team also has additional picks in the 2021 draft for recent deals that sent Austin Corbett the to the Rams (fifth round) and Genard Avery to the Eagles (fourth round).

Johnson has 54 rushes for 287 yards this season and has also caught 22 balls for 228 yards. He’s found the end zone three times this season.

Johnson and the Browns went back and forth in the preseason after it was reported the running back had requested a trade. General manager John Dorsey and head coach Freddie Kitchens said repeatedly that Johnson was a member of the Browns and would have a role in the offense.

Johnson maintained that the reason he requested a trade was that he got wind that the team was shopping him prior, stressing that loyalty was key for him, telling reporters it’s “not a one-way street.”

However, Johnson’s request came around the same time the Browns signed former Pro Bowl back Kareem Hunt, who was suspended for the first eight games of the season. In that time, the Browns relied on undrafted rookie Dontrell Hillard to backup workhorse Nick Chubb with Johnson in a Texans jersey.

Duke Johnson Finding His Role With Texans

Johnson is still getting comfortable in the offense and had to learn on the fly.

“It was Game 1, Week 1,” Johnson told reporters. “I was here for about three weeks at that point. I was still getting acclimated learning schedule on the playbook, learning the players, especially the offenses do’s and don’ts things like that. I’m getting there. I’m still not where I want to be but definitely get there.”

Johnson is listed as the starter for Houston on the depth chart but splits time with Carlos Hyde, who has averaged nearly 17 carries per game.

Nick Chubb, Kareem Hunt Thriving as Backfield Buddies

The Nick Chubb-Kareem Hunt backfield debuted for the Browns in a 19-16 victory over the Bills, combining for 196 total yards. Hunt served as a blocker on some plays with both players in the backfield, keeping defenses off balance with the unique look.

The Browns were creative, resourceful and effective at incorporating Kareem Hunt on Sunday. pic.twitter.com/mYAZphIlHa — Field Yates (@FieldYates) November 11, 2019

“That shows the type of person he is. He knew the game plan the whole week. The whole game plan was mostly him lead blocking for me, and he did not complain and he did not say anything,” Chubb said. “He understood what it was. He went out there and he just did everything he was asked, and he had fun doing it. It shows the character of him and just the great person he is. He is still the same guy. He just wants to go out there and get on the field anyway he can and looking to impact his team in a positive way.”

The Browns face the Steelers on Thursday. Cleveland is a 2.5-point home favorite for the game.

