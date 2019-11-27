Browns Key Starter in Concussion Protocol

The Cleveland Browns received a surprise on Wednesday when starting left tackle Greg Robinson reported to the facility with concussion like symptoms, being entered into the concussion protocol.

Robinson has started 10 of 11 games this season. He was benched prior to the Browns 27-13 loss to the Patriots, but soon returned to the starting lineup. If he was to miss time, it would be Justin McCray stepping into his spot.

#Browns LT Greg Robinson is in concussion protocol. Came to facility today reporting symptoms. — Mary Kay Cabot (@MaryKayCabot) November 27, 2019

McCray didn’t perform well in his one start. He allowed a team-high five QB pressures allowed and gave up a sack.

The benching sparked something in Robinson, who was desperate to get another shot as a starter.

“I’m not really satisfied with what’s going on,” Robinson told cleveland.com. “So I’m just going to work my butt off until I’m back starting.”

Robinson has allowed three sacks and has been called for six penalties this season, turning in a mostly inconsistent showing most weeks. He was ejected in Week 1 for kicking an opponent in the head.

The Browns offensive line has protected quarterback Baker Mayfield better the last three weeks, allowing Mayfield to regain the form he showed as a rookie. He’s tossed just one interception to seven touchdowns and has had a quarterback rating above 100 two of the last three weeks.

“Our offensive line did a good job of protecting the passer, and [the receivers] they did a good job of finishing the catches,” Browns head coach Freddie Kitchens said after the Browns 41-24 victory against the Dolphins. “It was good today. They executed today at a high level. It is what we need moving forward.”

Browns Pro Bowl Defensive End Olivier Vernon Returns to Practice

The Browns did get some good injury news, with Olivier Vernon returning to practice field on Wednesday. Vernon has missed the last three games with a knee injury, and his absence has been especially missed in the absence of Myles Garrett, who is suspended indefinitely.

Chad Thomas, Bryan Cox and Chris Smith have seen increased playing time at defensive end, while veteran tackle Sheldon Richardson even flexed out and picked up some reps as well.

“Sheldon Richardson is a great football player,” Kitchens told reporters this week. “His motor, he demonstrated great leadership skills this week, which we needed. Sheldon is a guy that is going to be there in the end. He showed up for us this week.”

Browns Look to Keep Composure Against Steelers

Cleveland Browns vs Pittsburgh Steelers Week 13 NFL Game Preview

Cleveland’s matchup with the Steelers is a notable one, mostly for what happened two weeks ago when he teams met up. In a game dominated by the Browns, the final seconds featured defensive end Myles Garett swinging and connecting with a helmet to the head of Steelers QB Mason Rudolph.

The fallout included an indefinite suspension for Garrett and nearly $750,000 in fines. But now in an important AFC North clash with playoff implications, the both teams have to regain their focus and put the incident behind them.

“It’s easy,” Kitchens told reporters on Wednesday when asked how his players can maintain their composure. “It’s either you or the team, make a decision. That’s it.”

The Browns are two-point favorites against the Pittsburgh Steelers this week. Cleveland won 21-7 the first time around against the AFC North rival, stymying the Pittsburgh offense most of the evening.

