Hue Jackson Rips ‘Disrespectful’ Browns for Firing

More than a year later, it appears Hue Jackson isn’t quite over his breakup with the Cleveland Browns.

Jackson was fired by the Browns in October of last year, famously going 3-36-1 over his three and a half seasons in Cleveland. That included a dreaded 0-16 campaign in 2017.

Jackson didn’t go easy when general manager John Dorsey and Browns owner Jimmy Haslam delivered the news. He told them get “the f—k out of my office” before eventually packing up. Jackson explained why he said that FOX Sports’ “Fair Game with Kristine Leahy” this week.

“I just didn’t believe that the reasoning that was behind it that the team had quit — I wasn’t buying that,” Jackson told Leahy. “We played in too many overtime games. We had too many opportunities to win games early in the year. So I felt that was disrespectful coming from John Dorsey.

“Go back and look at those first two years to get the team to keep playing and then look at [2018], I thought there was improvement happening. Obviously, we had games that we could’ve won that we didn’t win. At the end of the day, we didn’t. But I sure thought we were well on our way to improving.”

Hue Jackson Has Admitted His Failures With Browns

There little argument when it comes to the fact that Jackson wasn’t cutting it with the Browns — which even he has acknowledged.

In a Sports Illustrated interview with Greg Bishop that gives insight to what the coach is dealt with following the firing, which included going into a deep depression.

“I failed tremendously. Regardless of how you look at it,” Jackson said. “Football is what made me feel like who I am,” Jackson added. “People might say that’s too far. No, it’s not. You can’t be good at what you do if you don’t pour all of yourself into it.”

But Jackson has also delivered comments on the other side of the fence, saying in a radio interview that he did his “best coaching” in Cleveland.

“I’ve said this before I think during those times [it was] probably some of the best coaching I did contrary to what people think because you’re always doing anything and everything you can to find a way to win,” Jackson told Sports Radio WFNZ in North Carolina. “Whether it happens or not, that’s not up to me sometimes but I think I learned a lot being in that situation.

“I’m not a loser,” he added. “So that bothers me. I’m not built that way. I hate losing, and it hurt every day. It ground me down every freakin’ week.”

Hue Jackson Explains Leaving Colin Kaepernick Workout

Jackson reemerged in the spotlight earlier this month when it was announced that he would be leading Colin Kaepernick’s much anticipated workout for NFL brass.

However, once the free agent QB went rouge and switched venues, Jackson said he was out.

“I made a decision that the best thing for me to do was get on a plane and go home,” Jackson told Leahy. “To me I think if I went over to the high school and did that, I think I would have been doing that for him more so than for the league.”

