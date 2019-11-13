Are the Cleveland Browns Interested in Colin Kaepernick?

All 32 NFL will have the opportunity to get an up-close look at Colin Kaepernick on Saturday, as a private workout will be held in Atlanta for the embattled free agent quarterback.

The session will include on-the-field work and an interview. The question is which teams will be interested in the former San Francisco 49ers QB, who hasn’t played in an NFL game since the Jan. 1, 2017.

“I’m just getting word from my representatives that the NFL league office reached out to them about a workout in Atlanta on Saturday,” Kaepernick tweeted on Tuesday night. “I’ve been in shape and ready for this for 3 years, can’t wait to see the head coaches and GMs on Saturday.”

There’s questions surrounding the motive of the workout, which Kaepernick and his reps were reportedly caught off guard by. According to Michael Silver of NFL.com, Kaepernick was given two hours to accept or reject the league’s offer and the date and place were non-negotiable.

Mike Freeman of Bleacher Report said that not everyone is completely convinced about the legitimacy of the workout and the motives behind it, relaying the statement of an unnamed NFC West team official.

“This entire thing is a sham. The NFL is full of [expletive]. It’s a show,” Freeman wrote. “But he should do it because some of us are sincere. Some of us see him for what he is: a good man.”

Which teams will actually show up to the workout has been shrouded in mystery, but could the Cleveland Browns be one of the clubs willing to give Kaepernick a look?

Evaluating the Browns Interest in Colin Kaepernick

The Browns have their franchise quarterback and former No. 1 overall pick Baker Mayfield, and behind him on the depth chart is journeyman Garrett Gilbert. Veteran Drew Stanton started the year in the backup role, but was sent to injured reserve with a knee injury.

Mayfield is mobile but not to the same level as Kaepernick, who collected 2,300 rushing yards in his 58 starts. It’s uncertain what kind of fit Kaepernick would be in Freddie Kitchens offense, but the Browns have liked what Gilbert has brought to the table and his synergy with Mayfield in the QB room, with both QBs attending the same high school (Lake Travis).

One link the Browns do have to Kaepernick is his relationship with star wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. The duo worked out in the offseason, which Kaepernick documented on his social media.

The pass-and-catch session reportedly took place in July and OBJ rolled up to the workout sporting Kaepernick’s No. 7 jersey as a show of support.

Beckham isn’t the only star wide receiver backing Kaepernick. Houston Texans star pass-catcher DeAndre Hopkins came out in an interview with GQ in support of Kaepernick, saying he bought his whole family the former 49ers QB’s jersey.

He also noted that he was upset when the Texans didn’t go after Kaepernick when Deshaun Watson was injured 2017.

“Everybody needed to give Kaep a look. He can help a team win. I’ve seen a lot of quarterbacks that’s not as good as Kaep, but teams don’t want the heat behind them.”

The Browns have not made a public statement on Kaepernick. Cleveland plays on Thursday night against Pittsburgh and did not have media availability on Wednesday.

Browns Don’t Need More Distractions

Regardless of how you feel about Kaepernick, there’s no doubt whatever team decides to sign him needs a good infrastructure to deal with the massive amount of attention the move will have.

Kaepernick recorded 58 starts during his six-year stint with the 49ers, collecting 12,271 yards, 72 touchdowns and 30 interceptions in his career. His last snap under center came in a 25-23 loss to Seattle on Jan. 1, 2017.

He opted out of his contract with the 49ers following the season, but was not signed as a free agent.

At the start of the 2016 season, Kaepernick began the protests against police violence and systemic racism by first sitting and then kneeling during the national anthem.

The decision to go from sitting to kneeling came after the QB had a conversation with Nate Boyer, a former Seahawks player and Green Beret.

“We sorta came to a middle ground where he would take a knee alongside his teammates,” Boyer said during a segment on HBO’s Real Sports With Bryant Gumbel. “Soldiers take a knee in front of a fallen brother’s grave, you know, to show respect. When we’re on a patrol, you know, and we go into a security halt, we take a knee, and we pull security.”

Kaepernick’s protest sparked a movement in the NFL, with multiple players following suit and the league creating a policy in response.

“I am not going to stand up to show pride in a flag for a country that oppresses black people and people of color,” Kaepernick said following his initial protest. “To me, this is bigger than football and it would be selfish on my part to look the other way. There are bodies in the street and people getting paid leave and getting away with murder.”

At this point, the Browns have enough distractions to go around as Kitchens, general manager John Dorsey and the players try to change the culture around the long-struggling franchise. There’s little to no chance that the team signs Kaepernick, but there’s a chance the team has a presence just to weigh all their options.

