Browns WR Jarvis Landry Rips NFL’s Myles Garrett Investigation

It’s been a tough week for the Cleveland Browns, with the focus around the team being centered around the NFL’s indefinite suspension of defensive end Myles Garrett for swinging and hitting Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph in the head.

The story took another turn on Wednesday when allegations from Garrett surfaced that a racial slur from Rudolph sparked the helmet-clubbing. After investigating the claims, the NFL said they found no evidence of the verbal assault.

“We looked into it and found no such evidence,’’ NFL spokesman Brian McCarthy said.

Garrett said he had no intention of making the claim of the racial slur public, but said he knew what he heard in a statement released after his suspension was upheld.

“I was assured that the hearing was space that afforded the opportunity to speak openly and honestly about the incident that led to my suspension,” Garrett said in a tweet. “This was not meant for public dissemination, nor was it a convenient attempt to justify my actions or restore my image in the eyes of those I disappointed.

“I know what I heard. Whether my opponent’s comment was born out of frustration or ignorance, I cannot say. But his actions do not excuse my lack of restraint in the moment, and I truly regret the impact this has had on the league, the Browns and our devoted fans.”

According to cleveland.com, the NFL based its conclusion on the game official’s report, and any camera angles available. It used the officials report, which made no mention of the slur. Additionally, the league said no audio was available from the game from mic’d up players or the broadcasts.

Browns WR Jarvis Landry Upset With Myles Garrett Suspension

Browns wide receiver was one of the team’s players to speak out on the punishments to both Garrett and defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi, who will miss Sunday’s matchup with the Dolphins on a one game suspension that was upheld.

“You saw what happened,” Landry told reporters. “The way the league handled it is one way I feel is not fair to Myles.”

A sampling of some of what Jarvis Landry had to say today about NFL’s handling of Myles Garrett suspension & appeal. Hint: he’s not happy & feels league was unfair in how entire process was handled. #Browns More on https://t.co/oBn0NIZJPR shortly pic.twitter.com/Wd3qAeOwu1 — Daryl Ruiter (@RuiterWrongFAN) November 22, 2019

What sparked the conversation was Steelers offensive lineman Maurkice Pouncey have his suspension reduced from three to two games, and both of the Browns bans being upheld. He called the punishments “too severe.”

“[Ogunjobi] should be playing this week,” Landry said. “If you’re going to take their suspension from three games to two, and he was kicking Myles in the head, punching Myles in the head, jumped on top of Myles. Larry just pushed a guy. … It just makes no sense.

“It’s almost like (the NFL is) deliberately trying to mess with Cleveland,” Landry added.

Jarvis Landry on Garrett suspensions: "It's almost like (the NFL is) deliberately trying to mess with Cleveland." #Browns — Hayden Grove (@H_Grove) November 22, 2019

Browns Injury Report: David Njoku, Olivier Vernon Out Against Dolphins

Garrett and Ogunjobi will be absent against the Dolphins on Sunday due to suspension, but the Browns will also be missing two key playmakers from both sides of the ball.

Defensive end Olivier Vernon will miss his third consecutive game with a knee injury, while tight end David Njoku will remain inactive following his wrist injury that landed him on IR. Njoku was designated for return earlier this week, but the team had decided he’s not ready to be a full-go on game day just yet.

To account for the absences on the defensive line, the Browns activated defensive tackle Brandin Bryant and defensive end Porter Gustin from the practice squad to the active roster.

