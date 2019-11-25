NFL Insider Reveals Key Detail in Myles Garrett Investigation

The Cleveland Browns are more than a week removed from the hemet-bashing incident between defensive end Myles Garrett and Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph, but still, there are unanswered questions.

One of those lingering questions pertained to the claim from Garrett during the appeals process that Rudolph said a racial slur that set him off.

NFL Insider Jay Glazer provided some more insight on that claim including the timing.

“I got the sense that he wasn’t going to, that he didn’t want it out publicly because it would be bad for the league,” Glazer said on the FOX NFL Sunday pregame show. “He just thought it was going to be confidential inside that appeals process.”

.@JayGlazer reports that Myles Garrett informed the Browns after the game vs. the Steelers that Mason Rudolph allegedly used a racial slur. Glazer also spoke with Steelers coach Mike Tomlin this morning and received his thoughts: pic.twitter.com/URGIpASTCR — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) November 24, 2019

Garrett released a statement on the fact that his claim of a racial slur made it in to the headlines — something he never intended.

“I know what I heard. Whether my opponent’s comment was born out of frustration or ignorance, I cannot say. But his actions do not excuse my lack of restraint in the moment, and I truly regret the impact this has had on the league, the Browns and our devoted fans.”

Glazer also disclosed that the Browns were made aware of Garrett’s stance of the racial slur after the game. Glazer noted that Garrett looked into getting audio from the fight, but was told “immediately” that it was not available.

The fight resulted in an indefinite suspension for Garrett, which was upheld by the NFL after an appeal has been reported as at least the final six games of the season and the playoffs. He’s been contrite when apologizing for losing control.

The brawl also generated nearly $1 million in total fines, including $250,000 fines for both franchises involved.

Mason Rudolph Denies Racial Slur Claims Following Benching

Rudolph has had a rough week. Not only did he face the adversity of being involved in the fight, but he found himself riding the pine after a miserable performance against the winless Cincinnati Bengals. Rookie quarterback Devlin “Duck” Hodges replaced Rudolph, leading the Steelers to a 16-10 victory.

Rudolph still spoke with the media after the game, vehemently denying the allegation that he used a racial slur.

Mason Rudolph on Myles Garrett’s accusation he used a racial slur in the Cleveland fight: “It’s totally untrue. I couldn’t believe it. I couldn’t believe he would go that route after the fact.” pic.twitter.com/5PvYFcNtzg — Brooke Pryor (@bepryor) November 24, 2019

“I think any human would be [distraught] in one day, when your integrity’s attacked and something’s said about you that’s totally untrue,” Rudolph said Sunday when asked about feeling “distraught” about the allegation. “And I couldn’t believe it, and I couldn’t believe that he would go that route after the fact. But it is what it is. I think I’ve moved on, and … one day it was tough.”

Browns Battle Through Adversity for Blowout win Against Dolphins

Freddie Kitchens Victory Speech vs. Dolphins | Cleveland BrownsFreddie Kitchens addresses the team in the locker room following the Browns’ 41-24 victory over the Miami Dolphins. #VictorySpeech 2019-11-24T22:06:11.000Z

The Browns were victorious on Sunday, downing the Miami Dolphins in dominant fashion 41-24 in a game that was never really in question.

Quarterback Baker Mayfield was sharp outside of one interception that came on a deflection, passing for 327 yards and three touchdowns to finish with his highest passer-rating of the season (118.1).

“I think we came together as a team,” Mayfield said. “The defense played great. A bunch of guys got some playing time who weren’t normally getting playing time and stepped up and made plays for us. Obviously, (LB) Joe (Schobert) had another great game. They just keep making plays, and that is great for this team overall.”

The talk around the situation between Garrett and Rudolph isn’t going anywhere this week. The teams will meet next Sunday in a rematch, this time on the Steelers home turf.

“Playoff atmosphere,” Mayfield said when asked for what he expects. “We will see what happens.”

The Browns opened as a 1-point favorite for the game.

READ NEXT: Insider Links Patriots Coach to Browns, Baker Mayfield