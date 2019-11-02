Browns Wide Receiver Sounds Off on Future With Team

Despite his name being tossed around around at the trade deadline, Rashard Higgins is still a member of the Cleveland Browns.

What kind of contributions he will make to the offense going forward is the question.

Higgins has been active for the Browns last two games. He didn’t play a single snap against the Seahawks despite being healthy, and was targeted just twice against the Patriots in a 27-13 loss, catching one pass for 2 yards.

When asked about his role in the offense this week during his media availability, Higgins didn’t want to talk about it.

“We’re getting ready for Denver, so that’s all I want to talk about — the Denver game,” said Higgins. “Y’all got some questions about the Denver game?”

There was an interesting moment this week when Browns coach Freddie Kitchens was asked about Antonio Callaway playing more snaps than Higgins.

“We feel like he’s doing a better job right now,” Kitchens said of Callaway. “Higgins has been back two weeks. Contrary to popular belief, Higgins was not ready to play three weeks ago. Ask Higgins again about two weeks ago, he might have a different answer now.”

When asked about two weeks ago — when he spoke about his frustrations not being involved in the offense — he declined to respond.

But now multiple weeks removed from the MCL sprain that kept him out five games, Higgins is ready to get back on track — especially back near where he played his college ball at Colorado State.

#Browns Rashard Higgins on what he tells fans who ask while he's playing video games why he's not on the field more: "Just be like, 'Man, the carpet is still red, big dawg. Carpet is red. It’s ready, Stanley steamed.' Man, but yeah, I get those questions all the time.” — Tom Withers (@twithersAP) October 31, 2019

“I have been getting in practice so I can’t wait until the Denver game,” Higgins said.

“Just be like, ‘man the carpet is still red, big dawg,’” added the man known as Hollywood. “Carpet is red. It’s ready, Stanley steamed. Man, but yeah, I get those questions all the time.”

As for those trade rumors, they amounted to nothing for the Browns longest tenured pass-catcher. However, the final stretch will be important for Higgins, as he’s in the final year of the contract and needs to prove he can be a viable asset to the Browns — or someone else — going forward.

“As of right now I’m a Brown, so that’s all that matters,” Higgins said.

Odell Beckham Ready for Bigger Role, Challenge

Higgins is not the only wide receiver looking for a bigger role in the Browns offense. Star pass-catcher Odell Beckham Jr. also wants to see more balls, especially when he is going against some of the league’s top cornerbacks.

He thought the Browns could have challenged Patriots defensive back Stephon Gilmore last week after he saw just seven targets.

“You want to win. You want to be part of the solution and you never want to be the problem,” Beckham said. “I think we are all just trying to find the solution right now. We are just trying to find ways to put together games, less mistakes, less penalties. Find a way to put together better games and come out with the win.”

Browns offensive coordinator Todd Monken understands OBJ’s frustrations.

“Every skill player wants the ball,” Monken said. “This is my 30th year of coaching – I think my math is right – and I have never been anywhere where a Nick Chubb does not want the football, Odell does not want the football, (WR) Jarvis (Landry) does not want the football or whoever our skill players are. They want opportunity to showcase their skillset. To me, that is normal. To me, that is nothing. That is not news. It is frustrating like anybody when you do not win, for all of us. To me, that is not news. That is normal.”

Injury Report: Jarvis Landry, Odell Beckham Set to Play Against Broncos

Despite being limited in practice this week, both Odell Beckham Jr. and Jarvis Landry are cleared to play on Sunday against the Broncos. Neither had injury designations on the latest Browns release.

#Browns Odell Beckham and Jarvis Landry limited again but set to face #Broncos pic.twitter.com/SA62Kyoc2f — Mary Kay Cabot (@MaryKayCabot) November 1, 2019

After spending the first part of the season on the report with a hip injury, the groin issue popped up for Beckham last week. However, he appeared to play without a problem against the Patriots, despite managing just 5 catches for 52 yards.

Landry appeared to injure his shoulder against New England, but did bounce back and returned to the game. Landry has not missed a game in his career.

“I am feeling pretty good. It is just something that I initially re-hurt,” Landry told reporters on Thursday. “Something I had hurt earlier in the year, and I am fine. Let’s go.”

If the Browns want to turn things around, it starts on Sunday against the Broncos. Cleveland is a 4.5-point favorite against Denver, who will be running out first-time starter Brandon Allen at quarterback.

READ NEXT: Browns Claim Former Giants Linebacker