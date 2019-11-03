Buccaneers vs. Seahawks Prediction: Betting Line, Odds & Pick

This is a dangerous game for the Seahawks. The Bucs come to town hungry for a win in what could be a potential lookahead spot for Seattle.

Tampa Bay (2-5) opened as a 5.5-point underdog and the line has drifted all the way down to +4.5 at some books in Las Vegas, according to VegasInsider.com. The Bucs are seeing 63-percent of the total handle on this game despite only receiving 44-percent of the bets, according to The Action Network. This is a strong indicator of sharp action on the Bucs.

Seattle (6-2) needs to avoid the lookahead mentality with a key matchup against the undefeated 49ers on deck next Monday night. Russell Wilson is having an MVP-like campaign, with 17 touchdowns and just one interception this season. The Seahawks will be without newly acquired Josh Gordon on Sunday. Gordon was claimed off waivers last week after being let go by the Patriots.

Game Details: Buccaneers at Seahawks

Date: Sunday, November 3

Time: 4:05 p.m. ET

Location: CenturyLink Field (Seattle, Washington)

TV: FOX

Spread: Seahawks -4.5

Total: 53

*All odds are courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook

Betting Trends

Buccaneers are 2-5 ATS this season

Seahawks is 3-5 ATS this season

Over is 5-2 in Buccaneers games this season

Under is 5-3 in Seahawks games this season

Buccaneers are 6-2-1 ATS in last 9 games following a loss

Seahawks are 0-5 ATS in their last 5 home games

Buccaneers are 4-0 ATS in the last 4 meetings

Under is 8-2 in the last 10 meetings

*All trends are courtesy of Covers

Prediction & Picks

On the surface, this game appears to be a clear fade spot for Tampa Bay. Jameis Winston has been turnover-prone this season and leads the NFL with 12 interceptions. The Bucs have lost three straight and have the third-worst scoring defense in the league. But if you take a closer look, you will find that Tampa Bay’s rushing defense is allowing an NFL-low 68.6 yards per game. I expect the Bucs front to neutralize the Seattle rushing attack and Jameis to do just enough to keep Tampa Bay within striking distance.

PICK: Buccaneers +4.5 (-110)

The total for this game is way too high. In the last 10 meetings between these two teams, eight of the games have stayed under the number. I’m betting on Seattle struggling to move it against the Tampa front and a lot of drives bogging down for the Seahawks in the red zone. Tampa Bay’s passing attack could potentially wreck this total, so make sure to check the passing numbers at halftime to see if an adjustment needs to be made to your bet.

PICK: Under 53

I don’t make this bet often, and I hate swallowing so much juice, but there is very little chance that Jameis Winston makes it through this game without throwing an interception. The former number-one pick has thrown a pick in five of seven games this season including seven in his last two games combined.

PICK: Jameis Winston Will Throw An Interception – Yes (-230)

