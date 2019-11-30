NBA Legend Says Kemba Walker, Luka Doncic Resemble His Game

Earlier this week, Kemba Walker returned to the Boston Celtics lineup after suffering a neck injury that occurred against the Denver Nuggets.

Against the Brooklyn Nets, Walker led all scorers with 39 points with six rebounds while dishing out four dimes in a Celtics 121-110 victory.

“I’ve been over it,” Walker said after the game of the sprained neck he suffered against the Nuggets. “I mean, I could have played last game, honestly.”

“But if I’m on the court, I’m on the court. That’s really it. I wasn’t out there thinking about anything. I wanted to win.”

Celtics head coach Brad Stevens offered high praise for Walker after the performance.

“Kemba kept us in it in the second quarter as they were going through their flurries of 3s,” Stevens said. “He kept hitting huge shots, and that allowed us to stay in the game.

“We’ve all seen many times when teams get hot, and it’s hard to sustain over the course of the whole game. We knew how urgent we had to play in the second half, because of the way they were.”

5-Time All-Star Tim Hardaway Sr. Thinks Walker Plays Most Like Him

Former Dallas Mavericks guard Tim Hardaway Sr. has been seen courtside supporting his son Tim Hardaway Jr. over the last couple of Dallas Mavericks’ home games and before the Cavaliers took on the Mavericks. I spoke with Tim Hardaway Sr. about which player in the NBA reminds him of himself. He quickly replied,” Kemba Walker, no question.

“Kemba Walker plays exactly like I played. He comes down and sets his team up, crossing you over, putting it behind his back using screens, stepback, and shooting jumps shots. I’m going to tell you this Luka plays like I played as well.”

“He is got the ball in his hand, running the offense, is setting up the offense, and making the right passes. The only thing I wasn’t is 6’7 and 6’8, but I like the way Luka plays, and Kemba plays. That’s the two guys in the NBA that resembles me and the way I played.”

During his NBA career, Hardaway played 13 seasons in the league averaging 17.7 points, 3.3 rebounds, 8.2 assists per game. He was also selected to 5 All-Star teams, and 5 All NBA teams with the Golden State Warriors, Miami Heat, New York Knicks, Dallas Mavericks, and Indiana Pacers.

Luka Doncic is currently averaging through 17 games, 30.1 points, 10 rebounds, and 9.5 assists per game for the Dallas Mavericks and is in the MVP conversation. While Walker, he is averaging 22.6 points, 4.7 rebounds, and 4.6 assists per game for the Boston Celtics through 16 games.

