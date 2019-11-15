Celtics vs. Warriors Prediction: Betting Odds, Spread & Pick

The Boston Celtics have won eight straight games and are playing like the hottest team in the NBA. The Golden State Warriors have lost five in a row and have struggled mightily to refill the void left by the injury to Steph Curry. Boston will be without Gordon Hayward for the next six weeks after suffering a broken hand earlier this week. Jaylen Brown is averaging 25.7 points per game since Hayward went down. D’Angelo Russell has been the most consistent scoring threat for a depleted Golden State offense. Russell is averaging 25.7 points per game this season.

We break down the game and offer our best bets and predictions for this matchup between Boston and Golden State.

Celtics at Warriors Details

Date: Friday, November 15

Time: 10:30 p.m. ET

Location: Chase Center (San Francisco, California)

TV: ESPN

Spread: Celtics -8

Total: 223.5

Line Movement

This line opened at Celtics -7.5 and hasn’t moved much out in Las Vegas, with only one book offering Celtics -8, according to VegasInsider.com. Not surprisingly, the road favorite has seen the majority of the action thus far with 82% of the bets and 72% of the money coming in on Boston, according to The Action Network.

The total on this game opened at 225 and has since been bet down to 223.5 at most shops.

Betting Trends

Celtics are 6-2-2 ATS this season

Warriors are 4-8 ATS this season

Over is 5-5 in Celtics games this season

Over is 8-4 in Warriors games this season

Celtics are 4-1 ATS in the last 5 meetings

Under is 12-2 in the ls 14 meetings

Prediction & Picks

All of the action is coming in on the Celtics in this spot, however, the line has moved in favor of the Warriors, denoting sharp action on the home underdog. Despite that, I can’t back Golden State here. The Warriors are allowing 121.1 points per game, second-most in the NBA. If the loss of Gordon Hayward couldn’t stop the Boston offense, I don’t think the Warriors defense stands much of a chance. However, there are ways to bet this game without going against the direction of the sharp money. The Celtics have scored at least 116 points in four of their last five games and the Warriors have allowed at least 120 in four of their last five. I don’t see how Boston doesn’t get to 115 in this game with very minimal resistance from Golden State’s defense. Leave the spread out of it and just bet over the Celtics team total.

PICK: Celtics Team Total Over 114.5 (-118)

