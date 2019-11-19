Clippers Doc Rivers Changes Opinion on New Coaches Challenge Rule

Monday night’s game between the Los Angeles Clippers and Oklahoma City Thunder was a tough battle as both teams had to fight until the very last whistle. Both teams hung on tight to any little lead they would get, but in the end, the Clippers had a little more fight in them as they earned the dub, 90-88.

Fans watching the game have different opinions on what led to the Clippers’ victory. Some may say it was Clippers small forward Paul George’s clutch go-ahead three and some may say that it was Clippers head coach Doc Rivers’ challenge that costed Thunder the game. Either way, both teams stuck it out and went home knowing they put up a good fight.

Rivers did challenge a foul late in the fourth quarter with only 7.3 seconds left on the clock that could have potentially cost OKC the game. Rivers who has been vocal about his disapproval of the new rule, finally succeeded in a challenge he called. The challenge overturned a reach foul called on Clippers power forward Maurice Harkless against Thunders power forward Danilo Gallinari. Per ClutchPoints, Rivers joked after the game and gave his new opinion on the rule. He said, “I’m changing my opinion…I think the challenge is good for the league, after all.”

Doc Rivers and the New Coaches Challenge Rule

Rivers doesn’t have the best track record when it comes to challenging calls during games. He is now 1-3 in challenges, but last night’s call played a crucial role in the Clippers’ victory. In the last seconds of the fourth quarter Gallinari was driving to the hoop when the officials blew their whistle to call a foul against Harkless who supposedly reached on the drive. According to the Los Angeles Times, Gallinari is 93.8% from the line, so if the call wasn’t rescinded, it is likely that Gallinari would have made his free throws, thus putting OKC in the lead.

After Rivers won the challenge, Gallinari was given another chance to win the game for OKC. He drove left around a screen and shot just inside the arc for a potential game-winner, but unfortunately missed the basket. After the game Gallinari commented on his missed shot.

“It was a good look. Those shots I need to make,” Gallinari said.

Prior to last night, Rivers has failed to succeed in any of the challenges he has called. His most infamous challenge was on a foul called on Lou Williams in the Clippers’ game against the Milwaukee Bucks. Lou was guarding Bucks point guard Eric Bledsoe with 7:18 remaining in the fourth quarter when Bledsoe exaggerated a flop which initiated the whistle. After the replay clearly showed the flop the officials still upheld their decision. Rivers who was not happy with the outcome, ripped into the officials after the game.

Per Tomer Azarly of ClutchPoints Rivers said, “That was awful. They should have overturned it. You have to overturn that. Unless Bledsoe fouled Lou with his face, there was no foul, it was a flop.”

This certainly won’t be the last challenge Rivers calls, especially if he really has changed his opinion on the rule. The Clippers now have a 9-5 record. The Clippers have earned this record with George out for 11 games straight, Leonard out for three games straight and no George and Leonard debut yet. Once the entire Clippers team is healthy and they are all able to battle together, things will most definitely get crazy.