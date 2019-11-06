Clippers Game Against Milwaukee Bucks, Kawhi Leonard [UPDATE]

Tonight, the Los Angeles Clippers host the Milwaukee Bucks in one of the most anticipated matchups of the season between last season’s Finals MVP, Kawhi Leonard, and reigning NBA MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo. Unfortuntely, the matchup won’t happen because Los Angeles Clippers star, Kawhi Leonard will be out due to load-management, knee, per Ohm Youngmisuk, ESPN Staff Writer.

This will be the second game of the season that Kawhi will sit out due to load management. The two-time Finals MVP sat out in the Clippers’ first game against the Utah Jazz on November 30. Tonight’s matchup is the start of the Clippers’ back-to-back set of games. Kawhi Leonard is expected to play against the Portland Trail Blazers Thursday night, per ESPN.

Kawhi Leonard: The Face of Load Management

Superstar Kawhi Leonard is infamous for sitting out during nationally televised games due to load management. He’s sat out in one game so far this season and sat out plenty of times with the Toronto Raptors. Per ESPN, the two-time Finals MVP played a total of 60 regular-season games for the Raptors.

Though many disagree with allowing players to sit out in big games, load management seems to work for Leonard. The 6’7″ forward prioritizes his health and takes adequate amounts of rest. Leonard sat out quite a bit when he was with the Toronto Raptors then led the team in the playoffs resulting in the Raptors’ first ever appearance in the NBA Finals. Though, no one will ever truly know if Kawhi’s stellar performance could be credited to the amounts of rest Leonard took, one could certainly argue that it did.

It is rather smart to sit out a key player during regular season games. This may be frowned upon by many, but resting a main player when it doesn’t really count can play a pivotal role in how well a team does in the playoffs.

Per the OC Register, Doc Rivers, L.A. Clippers head coach, said that they will sit Kawhi on a “case-to-case basis.”

“Our goal is to have him playing and being fresh all year, and we’re doing that so far,” Rivers said. “I keep saying this: He’s not the only guy we’re having those conversations with, and every team is doing it. We’re just trying to do it, I don’t know, I’m trying to say more efficiently than others. But we’re learning as we go.

Kawhi Leonard X Giannis Antetokounmpo

The matchup against Kawhi Leonard and Giannis Antetokounmpo would have definitely been a sight to see. If both players were playing tonight, this game was highly likely to be a finals game preview. The last time fans saw these two players go up against each other was last season. Kawhi Leonard, then for the Toronto Raptors led his team in defeating the Milwaukee Bucks in the Eastern Conference Finals, preventing them to enter into the NBA Finals.

Fans will have to wait for their next game against one another on December 6, to see if Kawhi will step on the court against Giannis.