Clippers’ Montrezl Harrell Engages in Heated Confrontation With Russel Westbrook’s Brother

The Los Angeles Clippers earned victory over the Houston Rockets in tonight’s thrilling rematch, 122-119. Last week the Clippers didn’t have their dynamic duo Kawhi Leonard and Paul George, and lost to the Rockets, 102-93.

In the last moments of tonight’s game the Clippers were up by one, 120-119, when Russell Westbrook fouled out against PG-13. George went to the line and made the last two points of the game. George closed the game out with 19 points, seven assists and eight rebounds.

After the game was over it was reported by Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports, that Clippers’ forward Montrezl Harrell engaged in a heated confrontation with Westbrook’s younger brother Raynard Westbrook. Raynard reportedly rushed the court and in result was escorted out of the arena.

“He rushed the court,” a security official told Yahoo Sports. “He was in clear violation”

After the game was over, as both teams were making their way to the locker room Raynard and Harrell engaged in a back-and-forth heated argument. Westbrook then decided to escalate the confrontation and rush the court when officials blocked his path and asked him to leave.

“I ride for my team and my city,” Harrell told Yahoo Sports about the incident. “All I care about is who’s on my team. And we won. That’s all that matters.”

Russell Westbrook’s Bad Blood

Last game that the Clippers and Rockets played against each other a little drama was also invoked but this time by Russell Westbrook. After the Rockets defeated the Clippers and Patrick Beverley fouled out, Westbrook was asked in a post game interview about Beverley’s defense.

“Pat Bev trick y’all, man, like he playing defense,” Westbrook said after the game. “He don’t guard nobody, man. He just running around, doing nothing.”

Per ESPN, the comments stopped there as Beverley wanted no part of the drama and told reporters, “Don’t start that, don’t start that. I don’t care about that.

Beverley changed his mind though because tonight, both players continued their taunting and trash talk. At the end of the fourth when the Rockets desperately needed a three to gain a two-point lead, Westbrook bricked his shot. Beverley saw this as his chance to make fun of the Rockets star and mocked his shooting arm. Westbrook shot back calling Beverley “trash.”

Russell Westbrook bricked a 3 towards the end of the game, which led to Patrick Beverley making fun of him and Westbrook calling him "trash" (h/t @WorldWideWob) pic.twitter.com/zuyCrP3kIu — Dime (@DimeUPROXX) November 23, 2019

Clippers vs. Rockets

The Los Angeles Clippers came out to play late in the game as Leonard came in hot to tie the game up with 10:56 left, 86-86. After the Rockets answered back and gained another lead Lou Williams came in to save the game and scored a three to trail the Rockets by only one point. With 15 seconds left it was Leonard who scored on a pull up jumper stealing the last lead of the game, 120-119. Williams led the Clippers tonight with 26 points, eight assists and three rebounds. Trailing Williams was Leonard who tacked on 24 points, three assists and six rebounds.

James Harden led the Rockets with 37 points, 12 assists and eight rebounds. Westbrook followed Harden with 22 points, six points and 5 assists. The Clippers and the Rockets now post the same record, 11-5. Next, the Clippers will go up against the New Orleans Pelicans on Sunday night at 6 p.m.