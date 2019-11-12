Bob Costas: Colin Kaepernick ‘Villified’ More Than Tyreek Hill, Kareem Hunt

Colin Kaepernick is trending on Twitter right now.

Per ESPN’s Adam Schefter: NFL clubs were informed today that a private workout will be held for Colin Kaepernick on Saturday in Atlanta.

NFL clubs were informed today that a private workout will be held for Colin Kaepernick on Saturday in Atlanta. Session will include on-field work and an interview. All clubs are invited to attend, and video of both the workout and interview will be made available to clubs. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 12, 2019

Three NFL preseasons ago, Kaepernick refused to stand during the playing of the U.S. National Anthem.

While speaking on a panel at Seton Hall University in South Orange, New Jersey, MLB Network’s Bob Costas weighed in on Colin Kaepernick.

“First of all, the issue that he’s calling attention to is a legitimate and important issue,” the legendary broadcaster told panel host and recently retured ESPN legend, Bob Ley.

“And I give him credit for raising and giving on his own, proving that he’s walked the walk.

Kaepernick has been steadfast in his approach:

“I am not going to stand up to show pride in a flag for a country that oppresses black people and people of color,” Kaepernick told NFL network’s Steve Wyche during the NFL’s preseason three years ago.

“To me, this is bigger than football and it would be selfish on my part to look the other way. There are bodies in the street and people getting paid leave and getting away with murder.”

Kaepernick would later kneel instead of deciding to not participate during the playing of the national anthem before NFL games.

“I think it doesn’t diminish the respect for that when you say that he’s not necessarily the heir to Muhammad Ali or Arthur Ashe,” says Costas.