Bob Costas: Colin Kaepernick ‘Villified’ More Than Tyreek Hill, Kareem Hunt

Colin Kaepernick is trending on Twitter right now.
Per ESPN’s Adam Schefter: NFL clubs were informed today that a private workout will be held for Colin Kaepernick on Saturday in Atlanta.
Session will include on-field work and an interview. All clubs are invited to attend, and video of both the workout and interview will be made available to clubs.
Three NFL preseasons ago, Kaepernick refused to stand during the playing of the U.S. National Anthem.
While speaking on a panel at Seton Hall University in South Orange, New Jersey, MLB Network’s Bob Costas weighed in on Colin Kaepernick.
“First of all, the issue that he’s calling attention to is a legitimate and important issue,” the legendary broadcaster told panel host and recently retured ESPN legend, Bob Ley.
“And I give him credit for raising and giving on his own, proving that he’s walked the walk.
Kaepernick has been steadfast in his approach:
“I am not going to stand up to show pride in a flag for a country that oppresses black people and people of color,” Kaepernick told NFL network’s Steve Wyche during the NFL’s preseason three years ago.
“To me, this is bigger than football and it would be selfish on my part to look the other way. There are bodies in the street and people getting paid leave and getting away with murder.”
Kaepernick would later kneel instead of deciding to not participate during the playing of the national anthem before NFL games.
“I think it doesn’t diminish the respect for that when you say that he’s not necessarily the heir to Muhammad Ali or Arthur Ashe,” says Costas.
“Here’s a guy who says: “I don’t vote because the oppressor will never allow you to vote your way out of your oppression. Well I guess it doesn’t matter to him when you first nailed, Barack Obama was president, and then Donald Trump who vilifies him and others like him is the President of the United States. If you’re gonna pick socks that depict cops, not some cops but all cops, as pigs you’re going to diminish the credibility of your own message. But to your point, I hadn’t heard it put that way. I think it’s an interesting question, if he state of purpose was better treatment for veterans as the anthem is so often its the military and the military alone. Especially at football games, I think that would’ve been received much more from the football public, he’d be given understanding and even hospitable reception. But a lot of people who can’t separate it, there are some people who respect the issue and will honestly say, “choose any other venue”, but the anthem represents not only the nation’s flaws and shortcomings, because until a country becomes utopia every country has its flaws and shortcomings, it also represents this country’s ideals and aspirations. When you see a 98 year old veteran on a harmonica the other day at Madison Square Garden, I don’t care where you fall on the political spectrum, that gives you goosebumps. And you realize to a lot of decent Americans, Americans who don’t want Colin Kapernick or people who superficially look like him to be oppressed in anyway, that song means something else. Colin Kapernick cannot expect that what he intends will be what people universally what people get from it. On the other hand, I think that the negative response has been so irrational and over the top. Think of it this way, if any team signed Colin Kapernick, and I don’t know about now, but in 2017-2018, it’s ridiculous to think how Colin Kapernick was one of the 100 most eligible quarterbacks in America. You got 32 teams, 64 quarterbacks, training camp injuries, guys running in and out, and when you think some of the guys have not been signed… He was clearly blackballed, but, think of some of the Bengals have drafted, think of Tyreek Hill and Kareem Hunt. When those guys who were guilty of domestic violence and other with long rap sheets. Pacman Jones played on multiple teams, he was a multiple offender, he was a criminal. Were there protests outside the stadium? Did he get taken off his team? There’s a weird disconnect here, we meaning the public, have a more negative response to Colin Kapernick than we do to criminals, especially criminals who get into the end zone for our team.”