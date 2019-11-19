NFL Playing ‘the Victim’ of Colin Kaepernick Workout, Says Ex-NBA Player

On Saturday, the NFL released a statement at 2:30 p.m ET stating that they were disappointed that Colin Kaepernick did not appear for his workout. However, Kaepernick rescheduled his workout to a different location so it could be filmed by people he trusted.

In what quickly became a huge story, many athletes threw their support behind Kaepernick. One of which was former NBA player Matt Barnes, who called out the NBA with strong comments.

Matt Barnes on Colin Kaepernick & NFL

Barnes recently entered the fray by giving his opinion on the good things he heard about Kaepernick’s workout and the statement NFL released prior to it taking place at the rescheduled location. Barnes feels the NFL is trying to play the victim in this situation and warns the public not to fall for it.

“Now the NFL is trying to play the victim like ‘aw, man we had this whole workout for you, and you want to change the venue,'” said Barnes.

“Don’t fall for that s***. First of all, you know how I feel, the workout being on Saturday – it’s supposed to be on Tuesday. Now, from what I understand, they didn’t want his filming team filming, why not? I wouldn’t trust the NFL as far as I could throw them. He needed his own people so they could cut that s*** up to send to the teams that didn’t make it.”

Barnes then proceeded to address the topic of Kaepernick wanting his own wide receivers running the routes.

“He wanted his own receivers what is wrong with that? Football is all about timing; you know how your receivers run it’s going to make you look better as a passer. But, from everything I heard, he threw the ball well and has elite arm strength still. Let’s keep it real; it wasn’t really about his talent, and if you think about his last season, he had 16 touchdowns and four interceptions through 11 games. That’s a lot better than the majority of the quarterbacks in the NFL,” Barnes said.

https://www.instagram.com/tv/B4-2oy4JaLt/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

NFL’s Statement on Colin Kaepernick Workout

The NFL issued a statement shortly after Kaepernick’s decision to move the workout to a new location. They addressed their side while also offering details of what was put on the table.

“Today’s session was designed to give Colin what he has consistently said he wants — an opportunity to show his football readiness and desire to return to the NFL. Twenty-five (25) clubs were present for the workout, and all 32 clubs, their head coaches, general managers, and other personnel executives would have received video footage of the interview and workout, shot by the Atlanta Falcons video crew.”

“The location Colin selected is more than an hour away from Flowery Branch.”

NFL statement on Kaepernick changing the workout mentions that Nike planned to shoot an ad. pic.twitter.com/IG0kj3TakT — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) November 16, 2019

Colin Kaepernick selected to have his workout at Charles Drew High School because the former San Francisco 49ers quarterback and his representatives didn’t feel their demands were being met by the league.

“From the outset, Mr. Kaepernick requested a legitimate process, and from the outset, the NFL league office has not provided one,” his agent, Jeff Nalley, and attorney, Ben Meiselas, said in a statement.

“Mr. Kaepernick requested all media be allowed into the workout to observe and film it and for an independent film crew to be there to ensure transparency. The NFL denied this request. Based on the prior conduct by the league office, Mr. Kaepernick simply asks for a transparent and open process, which is why a new location has been selected for today.”

READ NEXT: Ex-NBA Player Calls out Mason Rudolph for Myles Garrett Fight