Colin Kaepernick Workout: ‘Serious’ Interest, Signing Timeline Revealed

As the workout which many believe is Colin Kaepernick’s first real chance to return to football is set to get underway, the chatter around how realistic a comeback continues to heat up. Kaepernick hasn’t played a down in the NFL since 2016, but he’s been anxiously awaiting the call and made it known that he’s ready for a chance – any opportunity to return to the league.

When the 32-year-old takes part in the NFL workout on Saturday afternoon, it’s apparent that a large number of teams have at least some level of interest. As NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport revealed, 25 teams are confirmed as planning to attend and video will be available for the rest of the league shortly after.

Here is the plan today for Colin Kaepernick’s workout. 25 teams are confirmed to be planning to attend, mostly pro scouts. Video will be available for all teams within 24 hours. https://t.co/oYwGeymi1w — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 16, 2019

But even prior to the workout getting underway, the interest from a few NFL teams is reportedly already very real, and it may not take long for Kaepernick to find a new home if he impresses.

‘At Least’ 2 Teams Interest in Signing Colin Kaepernick

According to Bleacher Report’s Mike Freeman, one NFL executive said there are at least two teams with a serious interest in signing Kaepernick currently. Here’s a look at the full comment from Freeman, courtesy of Bleacher Report Gridiron.

“One NFC West executive believes there are ‘at least two teams seriously interested’ in signing Colin Kaepernick, and this workout is a ‘trial balloon’ to see how the public reacts to Kap re-entering in the league,” B/R Gridiron revealed on Twitter.

Going one step further than that, if Kaepernick does put together a strong showing in front of the many expected team scouts in attendance, a potential NFL contract could come sooner than later.

Colin Kaepernick Could Sign Deal by End of November

Along with Freeman’s report on the current outlook for Kaepernick, Bleacher Report also dropped an eye-opening report on the situation. According to two other NFL executives, it’s believed that that interest is “real” in the quarterback and that if Kaepernick impresses during Saturday’s workout, that he could be on a team by the end of the month.

Who those two interest teams (or more) are, remains the million-dollar question, but with multiple NFL franchises suffering injuries at the quarterback position, Kaepernick’s time for a return could be near. While the workout itself is private, fans may not have to wait long to find out how well Kaepernick performed. And at least on the surface, Saturday appears to be a very real opportunity for the ex-San Francisco 49ers signal-caller.

