Colin Kaepernick’s Workout: What Teams Are Interested?

Colin Kaepernick will take part in an open workout in front of NFL teams on Saturday, November 16 at 3 p.m. Eastern at the Atlanta Falcons facility. The NFL released a list of 11 teams that committed to attending the workout but since then additional franchises have been reported to be at the event. NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported that most teams are expected to at least have a scout in attendance.

“More on the workout for Colin Kaepernick: Video of the workout will be sent to all 32 teams, including head coaches and GMs. Expect the majority of teams to end up sending a scout,” Rapoport tweeted.

ESPN reported that at least 24 teams are expected at the workout, but only 13 franchises have been publicly confirmed. The Seahawks and 49ers have been added to the original list of teams. After previous reports noting the Cowboys would be attending, owner Jerry Jones denied that his team would be at the workout.

Rapoport also provided an overview of the timing and format of the workout in Atlanta.

Details on Colin Kaepernick’s Saturday workout at the #Falcons facility that has the feel of a Combine:

— It begins at 3 pm

— Interview is at 3:15 pm

— Measurements, stretching & warmups are next.

— Timing & testing at 3:50 pm

— QB drills at 4:15

All parts recorded for 32 teams.

Broncos, Dolphins, Lions & Patriots Headline Intriguing List of Teams at Kaepernick’s Workout

Some of the teams attending the workout are likely to have more interest than others. The timing of the workout is unique given there is just a few remaining weeks left in the season. The Broncos and Dolphins are two teams that have yet to solidify their quarterback of the future. Many of the teams on the list already have a foundational quarterback but could be looking to add depth at the position.

Detroit is dealing with an injury to Matthew Stafford but it is likely something that is temporary. New England has Tom Brady, but his status with the team is uncertain beyond this season. Once news circulated of the workout, Kaepernick took to Twitter to express his excitement.

“I’m just getting word from my representatives that the NFL league office reached out to them about a workout in Atlanta on Saturday. I’ve been in shape and ready for this for 3 years, can’t wait to see the head coaches and GMs on Saturday,” Kaepernick tweeted.

The Seahawks are among the teams expected to be in attendance. Seattle worked out Kaepernick in 2017 but opted not to sign the former 49ers quarterback. After the workout, Carroll called Kaepernick a starting quarterback and noted the team already had their QB1 in Russell Wilson.

“Colin has been a fantastic football player and he’s going to continue to be,” Carroll said, per Kiro 7 Seattle. “At this time, we didn’t do anything with it, but we know where he is and who he is, and we had a chance to understand him much more so. He’s a starter in this league. We have a starter, but he’s a starter in this league and I can’t imagine that somebody won’t give him a chance to play.”

Here is a rundown of the teams that have been confirmed to be in attendance at Kaepernick’s workout.

NFL Teams Expected to Attend Colin Kaepernick’s Workout