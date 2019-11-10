College Football Playoff Rankings Predictions: LSU & Minnesota on Rise

The LSU-Alabama game lived up to the hype and the SEC showdown had massive College Football Playoff rankings implications. The committee does not reveal their updated rankings until Tuesaday, so we are offering our predictions for the top 25 teams.

The Tigers finally ended their eight-game losing streak against the Crimson Tide and are almost guaranteed to take over the No. 1 spot from Ohio State. Can Alabama still make the College Football Playoff after their loss to LSU? We currently have Alabama as the No. 4 ranked team, but things will get challenging in a month when teams begin securing conference championships.

Assuming LSU wins out, Alabama will miss the SEC Championship which means they are likely going be compared to the conference champions in the Big 12, Pac-12 and Big Ten. The Crimson Tide need to win the rest of their games and likely receive some help from some of the other teams ranked inside the top 10.

Minnesota’s Win Over Penn State Makes Them the Biggest Mover in the Rankings

The committee deemed Penn State a playoff team heading into Week 11, but the Nittany Lions took their first loss of the season against No. 17 Minnesota. The Gophers not only won the game but were in control from the start. The big question is just how far Minnesota can climb in the rankings.

The Gophers now have a top-five win, but it does not change the fact that the majority of their conference games have been against teams playing their backup quarterback. This is something Minnesota has no control over, but it will be interesting to see how the committee values the Penn State win when compared to their overall strength of schedule.

Ohio State dropped 73 points against Maryland, but the Buckeyes are likely to drop to No. 2 in the rankings. The suspension of Chase Young is looming over the Buckeyes’ season as Ohio State is hoping to get back the star pass rusher by the end of the year.

LSU now has wins over Auburn, Florida, Alabama and a Texas team that has a chance to move into the top 25 after their win over Kansas State. For as much as Dabo Swinney loves playing the disrespect card, Clemson is expected to jump up two spots with Penn State and Alabama losing. This would make Clemson a playoff team after a one-week hiatus.

How Far Will Alabama Fall in the Playoff Rankings?

Now is when the rankings begin to get interesting as the committee compares a one-loss Alabama team to undefeated squads. Our guess is Alabama only drops a spot given it was a close loss to the No. 1 team in the country. It is worth watching how far Alabama falls, but the Crimson Tide are still in danger of missing the playoff.

As we stated earlier, Alabama’s loss to LSU is likely to hurt them more in the future if it keeps them from making the SEC Championship. The only remaining game Alabama has against a ranked opponent is the Iron Bowl when they take on Auburn. Unlike most seasons, Alabama does not have that signature non-conference win as the Crimson Tide opened the season against a mediocre Duke team.

Here is a look at our projections for the upcoming College Football Playoff rankings. We will continue to update the table below as more games are completed.

College Football Power Rankings: After Week 11