This Former Colts WR Could Improve Eagles Stagnant Offense

The Eagles’ search for wide receivers should leave no stone unturned. Especially talented stones on the waiver wire.

Deon Cain is one name to keep an eye on after the Colts released the former Clemson star last week. The 23-year-old started three games for Indianapolis and played on 204 snaps from Week 2 through Week 7, more than any other Colts receiver not named T.Y. Hilton. He was a sixth-round pick in the 2018 NFL Draft who had his rookie season shortened due to an ACL injury.

Cain, who racked up 2,040 receiving yards and 20 touchdowns at Clemson, was seen as a draft-day steal and immediately showed up to Colts camp with a chip on his shoulder. He was a breakout star in the preseason where he hauled in a team-leading 12 passes for 169 yards and a touchdown in three games. He left Clemson tied for fourth in program history for receiving scores.

“We all know how hard he worked in the offseason, he had a really great training camp,” Colts coach Frank Reich said, via the Indianapolis Star. “Probably, this year hasn’t materialized quite the way we were envisioning it for him.”

The 6-foot-2, 202-pounder has been proving his doubters wrong since high school. He ran a 4.43 in the 40-yard dash at the NFL Combine while showcasing a 33.5-inch vertical jump. The talent is clearly there and a change of scenery might help draw it back out. Cain is also known as a superior route runner.

“I have a big, old chip on my shoulder right now,” Cain said after rookie minicamp, via Colts.com. “I just have a lot to prove just for myself, everybody in the fan base and all that stuff.”

Eagles Officially Add Jordan Matthews to Roster

The Eagles made the worst-kept secret in sports a reality Monday when they announced they had signed Jordan Matthews.

The 6-foot-3, 205-pounder should give the team a reliable slot receiver who knows Doug Pederson’s system inside and out. He also has amazing chemistry with quarterback Carson Wentz — a fact that has been beaten into the ground — and brings some veteran leadership to an Eagles receiving corps struggling to find an identity. Matthews has 2,973 yards on 245 catches in parts of three stints in Philadelphia.

Matthews hilariously shared the quote of the year in 2018 when the Eagles welcomed him back for his second tour of duty. Philadelphia had sent the receiver and a third-round pick to Buffalo in August 2017 in exchange for cornerback Ronald Darby. Matthews spent an uneventful year with the Bills — 25 receptions for 282 yards — before returning to the Eagles in September 2018. Long story short, he was very happy to be back.

Jordan Matthews said he’s a father now because of his year in Buffalo. “There wasn’t anything to do there but each other.” 😳 — Les Bowen (@LesBowen) September 19, 2018

According to the Eagles’ Twitter post, it appears Matthews will be wearing No. 80. He had also donned No. 81 during his rookie season in Philadelphia. The Eagles took him in the second round (42nd overall) in the 2014 NFL Draft.

“Whether I’m at Vanderbilt and leading receiver in the SEC, or I’m the fourth guy in the progression, you’re still balling,” Matthews told The Inquirer’s Zach Berman in 2018. “You’ve got to be able to come out here and do it. And it just makes it easier when you have great teammates and great guys to play with.”