Colts Linebacker Scores First Points on Rare Pick-Two [WATCH]

The Jacksonville Jaguars were only playing for their pride with under a minute left in Sunday’s 33-13 loss at the Indianapolis Colts, but even that got lost after an errant two-point conversion attempt went the other direction.

After Nick Foles threw a terrific, 20-yard touchdown pass to DJ Chark Jr. with 0:59 on the clock, the Jaguars (4-6) pulled the deficit to 31-13 and attempted a two-point conversion that, if successful, would have technically made it a two-possession game if the two-pointer could be replicated on three straight touchdowns.

As it turns out, the Jags didn’t even have one good one in them.

Nick Foles tossed right into the hands of Colts linebacker Bobby Okereke, who immediately turned on the jets and took the rare-but-totally-legal ball to the other end zone to give his team the two points instead. It was an emphatic way for the Colts, who had lost two straight, to finish their afternoon in front of the home crowd at Lucas Oil Stadium.

A PICK-2! Okereke takes the 2 point conversion all the way back! pic.twitter.com/psAcKy7xiA — uSTADIUM (@uSTADIUM) November 17, 2019

It was the first career points for the Colts rookie, who was drafted in the third round out of Stanford and has manned the middle linebacker spot in a rotational role in his debut NFL season. He has 22 solo tackles, 30 overall and two for losses, with a fumble recovery and deflected pass to his name. The “pick-two” marked his first career interception and was taken 99 yards across the field.

Colts Defense Does Enough at Right Moments

The Colts offense — or, rather, its running backs — stole the show Sunday afternoon as the Colts moved into a tie for first place atop the AFC South standings with the Houston Texans. But there were some questions that needed answers on the defensive side of the ball after suffering an embarrassing loss to the Miami Dolphins in Week 10.

Foles returned for the first time since getting injured in the Jaguars’ season opener and played well enough to keep his team within three points at halftime, but the Colts defense shut him out for the middle two quarters and only allowed his second touchdown pass in garbage time. Okereke’s full-field dash also limited that score to just six points for the Jaguars — while adding two more for the Colts.

All in all, Foles was effective at 33-for-47 passing with 296 yards and two scoring throws, but the Colts defensive front also did a tremendous job stifling Jaguars running back Leonard Fournette, who gained just 23 yards on eight carries. Defensive end Justin Houston was also one of two Colts to sack Foles on the afternoon, extending his streak to six straight games with a sack.

Colts cornerback Rock Ya-Sin also picked off one of Foles passes near the end of the first half to help preserve the Colts’ lead going into halftime.

Okereke finished with two tackles in his limited number of snaps, but his value in the rotation might have gone up after head coach Frank Reich and his coaching staff got a live look at his ability to make plays.

