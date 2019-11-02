Amari Cooper Reveals Preference for New Cowboys Contract

Like his quarterback, Amari Cooper is content to wait on the inevitable.

The prospect of unrestricted free agency looming with each passing day, the Cowboys‘ star wide receiver told reporters Friday that he’s in no rush to sign a contract extension.

“I’d prefer to wait until after the season,” Cooper said, via the Dallas Morning News, adding “there hasn’t been much discussion” about a new deal.



Cooper and the Cowboys have been negotiating since the summer, after Dallas nailed down defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence, linebacker Jaylon Smith, right tackle La’el Collins and running back Ezekiel Elliott to big-money pacts.

But there’s been radio silence from The Star over the past few months, leading many to believe the sides have tabled negotiations — or that negotiations are trending in the wrong direction. CBS Sports’ Jason La Canfora reported last month that Cooper’s departure from Big D is growing “increasingly likely.”

Owner Jerry Jones strongly refuted La Canfora’s report, expressing confidence the three-time Pro Bowl pass-catcher will retire a Cowboy.

“We’re proud to have Amari. He’s impactful to our team. That’s exactly what we used that pick for. He’s certainly performed at the level that we had anticipated,” Jones said last month on 105.3 The Fan. “As far as extending him, I know that no one has that type of information because I’m the only one that ultimately makes that decision. I have no reason to think Amari Cooper won’t finish his career with the Dallas Cowboys.”

Cooper is playing out the $13.924 million final year of his rookie pact, signed in 2015 when the Oakland Raiders made him the No. 4 overall draft pick. He’s expected to meet or surpass the $96.25 million contract inked by Saints WR Michael Thomas at the onset of training camp.

It’s possible he also eclipses, in terms of annual salary, the three-year, $66 million deal that Atlanta’s Julio Jones received in September.

Cooper Gives Rest-of-Season Health Update

The Cowboys’ Week 8 bye came at a perfect time for Cooper, who’s battled a variety of nagging injuries this year, including heel, ankle and quad issues. The brief respite was just what the doctor ordered.

Although he’s not 100 percent (few players are at midseason), Cooper feels “good” and ready to attack Dallas’ upcoming opponent, the rival New York Giants and its 25th-ranked pass defense, which he shredded for 106 yards and a touchdown in Week 1.

Through seven games, Amari leads the Cowboys with 38 receptions for 621 yards and five scores. He’s on pace for his third-career 1,000-yard season, and his first since 2016. Which explains why it’s matter of when — not if — he lands a megadeal.

Jerry Speaks Optimistically on Dak’s Contract

Cooper and cornerback Byron Jones are priorities for the Cowboys. Starting defensive lineman Maliek Collins and linebacker Sean Lee will be free agents in 2020, as will current sack leader Robert Quinn, among others whom the club would prefer to retain.

But nobody is more important than Dallas’ franchise quarterback, Dak Prescott, who’s scheduled to reach the open market next March. Such as with Cooper, months-long discussions have resulted in little headway, leading to a quagmire of sorts between player and front office.

Jones, though, painted a hopeful picture. While nothing is “imminent,” to use his word, the Cowboys are inching closer to an agreement with the cornerstone signal-caller, which should be completed after the season — at the latest.

“I always think that there is movement one way or the other even though there isn’t a technical movement,” he said Friday, via The Athletic. “I think we moved that needle in a positive direction this week.”

