Cowboys’ Amari Cooper Torches Giants for 45-Yard TD [WATCH]

Amari Cooper just catapulted the Dallas Cowboys to 5-3.

The team’s star wide receiver cut through the New York Giants defense on a 45-yard touchdown reception in the fourth quarter of Monday night’s game at East Rutherford.

Cooper caught a crosser from Dak Prescott over the middle of the field before turning on the afterburners and outracing New York to the end zone.

#4 Dak Prescott to a wide open #19 Amari Cooper. Touchdown.pic.twitter.com/J8p2uQgCzo — Mike Leslie (@MikeLeslieWFAA) November 5, 2019

The score is Cooper’s sixth of the season, his first since Week 5 against Green Bay. That he so easily hit pay dirt is surprising considering Cooper suffered a serious-looking knee injury at the start of the game.

With that grab, Cooper now leads all Dallas pass-catchers with four receptions for 80 yards and the TD.

The Cowboys lead the Giants, 30-18, late in the fourth quarter.

Gallup Scores Circus-Like TD vs. Giants [WATCH]

Preceding Amari’s touchdown was perhaps the play of the Cowboys’ season from fellow WR Michael Gallup. The second-year pro hit fourth-quarter crossed the goal line on a 15-yard reception in which Gallup caught the ball near the sideline, kept his momentum inbounds and leaped into the end zone — on one foot.

The TD was Gallup’s second of the season, his first since Week 5. As of this writing, with the final frame ticking down, he has two receptions for 33 yards and the score. Gallup had been targeted after Cooper briefly exited the contest due to his aforementioned knee issue.

Jarwin Scores 42-Yard TD [WATCH]

Blake Jarwin: Slayer of Giants. The Cowboys‘ backup tight end continued his dominance against New York, taking a Prescott pass to the house for a 42-yard touchdown on Monday Night Football.

Exactly how Kellen Moore drew it up pic.twitter.com/1g0GrNmfTr — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) November 5, 2019

The reserve TE behind Jason Witten, Jarwin had just 11 catches for 120 yards and two touchdowns coming into the rivalry game. He caught a one-yard score in Dallas’ Week 7 victory over the Philadelphia Eagles. But Jarwin seems to thrive against Big Blue. Of his six career TDs, five have occurred when facing the Giants, including four at MetLife Stadium, the team announced.

