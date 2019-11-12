Starting Cowboys Offensive Lineman Needs Knee Surgery, Out Indefinitely

Adding injury to the insult that was Sunday Night Football, the Dallas Cowboys will be without starting left guard Connor Williams for their next game against the Detroit Lions — and likely a bit longer.

Cowboys head coach Jason Garrett revealed Monday that Williams emerged from their loss to the Vikings with a knee issue. Multiple reports have since confirmed that Williams is scheduled to go undergo arthroscopic surgery on the knee Tuesday, with the hope that he returns in a “few weeks.”

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports the cleanup procedure ultimately will determine how long Williams is sidelined. Though, it appears as if the Texas product will avoid placement on season-ending injured reserve.

This is the second knee malady for Williams in as many seasons; he missed three games as a rookie due to a right knee injury. The Cowboys’ 2018 second-round pick, he’s performed at a high level thus far this year, grading out as Pro Football Focus’ No. 37 OG among 64 qualifiers.

Arguably the “weakest link” (in title only) on a dominant offensive line, Williams has helped lead Dallas’ fifth-best rushing attack, which is averaging 138.2 yards per game through 10 weeks.

The Cowboys also boast the third-best passing attack (299.2 YPG) and currently top the league with 437.4 passing yards per game.

Replacement for Williams

That would be Xavier Su’a-Filo, who subbed in for Williams last season and held up marginally well. Su’a-Filo will start Sunday’s game against the Detroit Lions and potentially the ensuing tilt against the New England Patriots as Williams recovers.

The Cowboys should be able to weather the Lions, whose defense is largely unremarkable, ranking 30th in total yards allowed, 27th against the pass, and 26th against the run. As a team, they’ve registered 20 sacks, which places them among the bottom half of the NFL.

