Cowboys’ Jerry Jones Hints Jason Garrett Must Win Title to Keep Job [WATCH]

The united front that Jerry Jones cobbled together Tuesday was just that — a front.

Truth is, the Dallas Cowboys’ mercurial owner is still steamed from the team’s crushing defeat in New England, and his real feelings are closer to Sunday’s postgame tirade than his blunt affirmation that in-over-his-head coach Jason Garrett won’t be fired before year’s end.

“The answer is no, period,” Jones said Tuesday amid his weekly radio spot on 105.3 The Fan.

Appearing on NFL Network’s Good Morning Football on Wednesday, Jones threw a modicum of support behind Garrett — “I’m a Jason Garrett man,” he admitted — but finished his segment seemingly challenging him to win the Super Bowl this season … or else.

“Let me tell you: No one in this country has earned the right to say ‘I’m a Jason Garrett man’ more than me. I am his man,” Jones said, via SB Nation. “And we want the very same thing and that’s for our players to play at their very best, and we want his staff to coach at their very best. The bottom line is we get graded- I’m in business. I don’t have to win the Super Bowl in business every year. I can come in sixth and have a hell of a year. But in this business you’ve got to come in first. You’ve got to come in first. And so fundamentally you’ve asked for something that’s a very narrow window to begin with. I want Jason to get it done.”

Veracity to Jones’ Intimation in New Report

Before Jones went on television, Bleacher Report NFL insider Mike Freeman published a new column in which he reported, via sources, that Garrett indeed must capture the Lombardi Trophy to keep his job in 2020 — a scenario that’d require a new contract for Garrett, who’s unsigned beyond this year.

“Garrett’s job security has been speculated about many times before, and he has always survived. But this time, league sources say, the rumors feel different,” Freeman wrote. “Garrett, who’s been the head coach in Dallas since midway through the 2010 season, would have to win a Super Bowl to keep his job, according to the sources.

While Jones’ stunning comments criticizing the coaching staff after the Cowboys’ loss to New England on Sunday certainly caught people’s attention, Jones is thought to be itching to make a change not so much because of one game but because he has grown tired of the team’s mediocre performances the last few years.”

Freeman also reports that Jones has honed in on two potential replacements for Garrett: Longtime Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels and former Ohio State head coach Urban Meyer. Sources also mentioned Saints HC Sean Payton, Michigan’s Jim Harbaugh and 49ers defensive coordinator Robert Saleh among non-front-runner options.

Jerry Talks Dak Deal, Again References Super Bowl

Jones cannot give an interview without being pressed on star quarterback Dak Prescott, who leads the league in passion and is slated to hit unrestricted free agency next March. The sides have negotiated for months on a would-be lucrative contract extension to no avail.

The GMFB folks thought they could glean an update from Jones. Instead, they were greeted by his emphatic, borderline desperate desire to “win a damn football game,” dwarfing a penchant for cracking open the old pocketbook.

“Let me just say this,” Jones said on NFL Network, via Pro Football Talk. “I think all of us, including the fans, wanna win a damn football game, OK? Now I know we’ve got a lot of other things to think about. Who’s coachin’? Who’s playin’? Who’s compared to another player someplace else? How ‘bout let’s win some ball games folks? We can take that other stuff. I’m not known as a guy who gets hand cramps when I’m writin’ checks, but I wanna win some football games.”

