Cowboys Owner ‘Concerned’ Eagles Might Steal NFC East Crown

The Cowboys lost a tough prime-time game Sunday night. And the aftershocks are still reverberating around Texas.

Dallas took it on the chin last week during a 28-24 loss to the Vikings on their home turf. The Cowboys were gashed by a Minnesota rushing attack that racked up 153 yards on the ground and literally “broke their will.” Vikings running back Dalvin Cook consistently bullied and plowed over defenders en route to 97 yards and a touchdown. It was a clinic.

After the game, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones had some interesting comments regarding the outcome and what it meant to for the rest of the season. Jones expressed concern about his team losing their grip on a playoff spot, especially with three of their next six games coming on the road versus Chicago, New England and Philadelphia.

The Cowboys take on the Eagles on Dec. 22 at Lincoln Financial Field in a game that may decide who wins the NFC East division crown. Jones already knows both the importance and reality moving forward.

“Well, we know that Philadelphia is coming, and we know the caliber of players that we are playing,” Jones said, via the Dallas Morning News. “So, from the standpoint of numbers, this was a big game for us and it’s going to make it that much harder to get where we want to go. I’m concerned just because we played a good team tonight.”

Eagles-Cowboys Could Get Flexed to ‘Sunday Night Football’

The Eagles-Seahawks game on Nov. 24 was originally scheduled to kick off at 8:20 p.m. on NBC’s “Sunday Night Football.” Not anymore.

On Tuesday, the NFL announced the marquee matchup between NFC contenders was being switched to a 1 p.m. kickoff on FOX. The change was made to accommodate sliding the Week 12 battle between the Packers and 49ers into the coveted Sunday night slot. It seemed like an odd move on first glance but it suddenly made complete sense.

The league likely wants to allow for flexing the Week 17 game between the Eagles and Cowboys into the Sunday night slot. The Dec. 22 contest at Lincoln Financial Field has a scheduled start time of 4:25 p.m. right now.

However, there is a very strong possibility that the two teams will be battling for first place in the NFC East and a division crown on the final day of the regular season. It’s only fitting the heated rivals play under the lights.

The NFL announced the Week 12 matchup between the Eagles and Seahawks on Sunday, November 24 at Lincoln Financial Field has been moved from an 8:20 p.m. kickoff on NBC to a 1 p.m. kickoff on FOX. pic.twitter.com/sbvaDqq77M — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) November 12, 2019

The Cowboys have won four straight over the Eagles in the NFC East rivalry, including a 31-10 stomping on Oct. 22. Dallas has now won five of the last seven games in the series. Ezekiel Elliott let Doug Pederson know it after the Eagles coach “half-guaranteed” a victory before the last meeting.

“We don’t need inspiration from him to go out there and play hard,” Elliott said, via Pro Football Talk. “This rivalry is enough. Honestly, we don’t give a f— what Doug Pederson says.”