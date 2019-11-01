Cowboys Sign Former Redskins, Eagles Cornerback: Report

The well-traveled D.J. White now finds himself in North Texas.

White, a third-year cornerback on his fourth NFL team in three months, signed to the Cowboys‘ practice squad Thursday, according to the Dallas Morning News.

White is the corresponding taxi squad transaction after the team lost rookie CB Michael Jackson, whom the Detroit Lions added to their active roster earlier this week.

A 2016 sixth-round pick of the Kansas City Chiefs, White has been a nomad since August, sharing proverbials cups of coffee with the Washington Redskins, Philadelphia Eagles, and Atlanta Falcons.

He appeared in 11 games as a rookie, tallying 10 tackles, three pass deflections, and an interception. White was released by Kansas City in November 2017 and claimed by the Indianapolis Colts, with whom he played two games, notching three tackles.

White briefly yo-yoed between the Colts’ active roster and practice squad in 2018 before being released. He spent last year out of football. In 2019, he’s been on the move — a lot.

White joined the Redskins on Aug. 2 and was waived Aug. 31. He landed on the Eagles’ practice team on Sept. 30. The Falcons poached him from Philly on Oct. 8. White appeared in one game for Atlanta prior to his Oct. 28 waiving.

White’s College Scouting Report

White was a three-year contributor at Georgia State, where he recorded 125 solo tackles, 21 pass deflections, seven interceptions, four forced fumbles and a defensive touchdown across 37 games from 2013-15.

His production was good enough to earn a third-round projection from NFL.com draft analyst Lance Zierlein, who compared White (5’11, 193) to former Colts CB Justin Bethel, lauding his coverage ability.

“While White is just a shade smaller and slower than teams usually like outside, he makes up for it with his instincts, athleticism and cover skills,” Zierlein wrote in 2016. “White is relatively clean in coverage and is able to stick to his targets, but may not take enough chances to become a ball ­hawk who takes the ball away. White’s ball skills and feel for the position could put him in position for early snaps as a third corner and he has eventual starter potential.”

Fit with Cowboys

White becomes the second corner to make Dallas’ practice squad, joining first-year pro Donovan Olumba on the at-capacity 10-man unit. This is where he’s likely to remain, if he does remain.

The Cowboys are set at CB on the active roster, with Byron Jones, Chidobe Awuzie, Jourdan Lewis, Anthony Brown and C.J. Goodwin comprising the group. The only way White sees regular-season action is if an injury strikes.

