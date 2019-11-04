Desean Jackson Injury: Latest Updates & Fantasy Impact

The Philadelphia Eagles suffered a devastating blow in a victory over the Chicago Bears on Sunday afternoon.

Veteran wide receiver DeSean Jackson, who had already been dealing with an abdominal injury, reaggravated his injury on Sunday and could potentially miss the remainder of the season after suffering a complete tear of the abdominal muscle.

Jackson is expected to have surgery on Tuesday to repair the injured muscle, according to John Clark of NBC Philadelphia, and will be sidelined for 4-6 weeks recovering.

Sources tell me DeSean Jackson will have surgery tomorrow morning He tore the abdominal muscle completely off the bone yesterday, worse than his injury in week 2 He is expected to be out 4-6 weekshttps://t.co/fJaBjo9egJ — John Clark (@JClarkNBCS) November 4, 2019

Given the injury’s timing, it could restrict Jackson for the remainder of the regular season at least and perhaps into playoffs if the Eagles make it to the next stage.

For a skill position player, the injury will be especially tough to come back from quickly. Former Redskins running back Clinton Portis suffered a similar injury back in 2010 and was forced to miss two months while he recovered from surgery to repair a torn abdominal muscle.

Jackson has been healthy for only three games this season, his first back in Philly since 2013, and has caught nine passes for 159 yards and two touchdowns. He was an impact player when in the lineup but the aging receiver has been hampered by two stints on the sidelines now this season.

While he may return from injury next year, it’s a wonder whether Jackson will ever be the same again as his career window continues to close.

Fantasy Impact

Jackson is owned in just 56 percent of leagues and was scooped up by an additional five percent of owners ahead of Week 9 after he was activated for the first time since Week 2.

Jackson’s 35.4-point performance in Week 1 was enough to make owners jump at the chance to sign a former Pro Bowler, but his health didn’t last long.

Now, a decent chunk of owners are searching for an available option at receiver and there’s a couple who fit the mold.

Lions’ slot receiver Danny Amendola fits the mold and has been trending upwards in recent weeks. He had a rough game against the Raiders but he still may be a solid late-season pickup for your team.

Or Seahawks new-acquisition Josh Gordon, who recently passed his physical after being claimed by Seattle off waivers last week. Gordon hadn’t produced big numbers for the Patriots since the opening three weeks of the season, and that excludes a Week 2 dud where he was dropped below Antonio Brown on the depth chart.

But with a new system and offense that plays to Gordon’s speed, he could thrive in Seattle with another quarterback who believes in him. Russell Wilson’s lobbying to get Gordon should signal the team’s desire to use him as a primary target.

Finally, if Dede Westbrook misses more time for Jacksonville, picking up Chris Conley as a reserve guy might not be a bad move. Jaguars quarterback Gardner Minshew had a rough outing on Sunday but when he is on his game his receivers flourish. Conley has been a solid second or third option at receiver over the years and can produce big games when he gets looks.

