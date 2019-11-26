Dez Bryant Slams Cowboys’ Coaching During Patriots Game

Another country heard from.

Prior to the conclusion of the hyped Week 12 tilt between the Dallas Cowboys and New England Patriots, former Cowboys wide receiver Dez Bryant, who still tunes into almost every game, lent his two cents on what ails the silver and blue.

Surprise: Bryant believes, as owner Jerry Jones so emphatically expressed, that Dallas boasted the requisite horses to upset New England, who won in a squeaker, 13-9. But the drop-off from head coach Jason Garrett to Bill Belichick proved too mighty, and ultimately it’s the reason why the ‘Boys are now 6-5, their championship hopes on life support.

“What I see from the game so far…. Dallas has the better players but New England has the better coaches and game plan,” he tweeted.

The Cowboys outgained the Patriots in total yards (321 to 282), averaged more yards per play (5.4 to 4.3), and possessed the ball longer (30:22 to 29:38). On a rainy and chilly afternoon in Foxboro, where the defense held Tom Brady in check (17/37, 190 yards, TD), doing enough to score a season-defining upset, there was one coaching mistake after another.

Dallas was doomed, almost immediately, by those under the headsets rather than those on the field.

“With the makeup of this team, I shouldn’t be this frustrated,” Jones said after the game.

Follow the Heavy on Cowboys Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors, and content!

Ex-NFL Coach Rips ‘Soft’ Cowboys, Calls for Garrett’s Firing [WATCH]

They say the NFL is a bonded brotherhood, but there’s fraternal about Rex Ryan’s feelings toward Jason Garrett. The former New York Jets head coach destroyed the Cowboys’ current HC in a scorched-earth rant on Monday’s episode of First Take, tearing into what Ryan strongly characterizes as a “soft” football team that should can its ringleader, yesterday.

“The problem with the Dallas Cowboys — you guys are both right — they have the talent, they have all this type of stuff,” Ryan said. “So what’s missing? It’s the mentality that’s missing. They don’t have it. They should have been in attack mode from [the] jump. If you go into New England and you’re tip-toeing at all, which you were — that’s why you punt, that’s why you went for the field goal on 4th-and-7. I’m sorry, no way in heck do you do that. You go for the win. You go, ‘Hey, I’m gonna stick this thing in the end zone.’ But their mentality is not like that. You talk about, ‘We got 21 carries for the best running back in football.’ You’re gonna run it in those conditions 21 times? Why? Because your team’s soft. You need to be physical! This team is built to be physical in a smashmouth football team! Instead, they’re finesse.

Jason Garrett, bye-bye. Two years ago, I said he should be fired and you’re like, ‘They’re not going to fire him yet.’ And I was like, why would you say that? But he should have been fired. Kris Richard, that would be a great move [promoting him to interim head coach], because you’re not giving up on the season yet. You still got part of the season; you may very well win your division. And if you do change the mentality, the attitude of your football team, you may go a long way. But if you don’t, you’re not going anywhere.”

"Your team's soft." Rex Ryan went IN on the Cowboys and Jason Garrett 😳 pic.twitter.com/l03KJmAKZp — First Take (@FirstTake) November 25, 2019

READ NEXT: Cowboys Reach Decision on Coaching Staff Changes After Loss to Pats: Report

Follow Zack Kelberman on Twitter: @KelbermanNFL