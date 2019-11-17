DraftKings Week 11 Sunday Night Football Showdown: Picks & DFS Lineups

DraftKings NFL $800K Sunday Night Showdown is open for entry now. Tonight’s contest features two of the league’s more disappointing teams in football this season looking to stay in the thick of the playoff picture, as the Chicago Bears travel to Los Angeles to face off with the Rams.

The first place prize winner of the DraftKings SNF Showdown will receive a massive payout of $200K. Let’s see how to optimize our lineups below.

Rules & Scoring:

Six total players (one captain, five flex players) Captain selection costs 1.5x standard salary Captain scores 1.5x fantasy point values Can choose from any position (QB, RB, WR, TE, K, DST) You can use as many players at the same position as you’d like $50,000 salary cap



Roster Construction

Captain: Cooper Kupp $15,900

$15,900 FLEX: Todd Gurley $8,800

$8,800 FLEX: Robert Woods $8,600

$8,600 FLEX: Gerald Everett $8,000

$8,000 FLEX: Tarik Cohen $5,000

$5,000 FLEX: Eddie Pineiro $3,600

Why this Lineup?

Don’t bank on two bad Cooper Kupp games in a row. While Chicago has been fairly stout against wideouts this season, they’ve allowed an average of 16.3 fantasy points to opposing leading receivers in three of their last four games. Cupp has averaged a whopping 25.7 fantasy points over seven of his nine games this season.

While Todd Gurley failed to record double-digit fantasy points a week ago, his 73 rushing yards were actually his highest total since the opening weekend of the season. Gurley had averaged 17.3 fantasy points over his previous five games prior to Week 10. Chicago allows the 10th most fantasy points to the running back position this season. The Bears have allowed three of the five most recent RB1s they’ve played to average 125.3 total yards against them.

Robert Woods has now recorded 80+ receiving yards and seen seven-plus targets in two of his last three games. With Brandin Cooks once again ruled out this week, Woods should continue to see an abundance amount of targets.

Gerald Everett is currently listed as questionable, however, reports are that he’s expected to play. If active, he’s presented with a brilliant matchup. Chicago allows the fifth-most fantasy points to the tight end position. Everett has seen 10+ targets come his way in two of his last three games.

David Montgomery is a game-time decision for Sunday night. If Montgomery can’t go, Cohen is an obvious steal at just $5,000. Even if Montgomery does play, he won’t be 100%. Cohen is fresh off a 13.7 point outing, his highest total of the season.

Eddie Pineiro has not been great the last two weeks, yet he has managed to score 10+ fantasy points three times this year. The Rams allow the eighth-most fantasy points to kickers this year with nearly 9.0 points.

Final Thoughts & Obvious Omissions

We might as well state the obvious, our lineup is indeed quarterback-less. Jared Goff has now scored 6.72 fantasy points or fewer in two of his last four games, while the Bears defense surrenders the seventh-fewest fantasy points to signal-callers. Mitchell Trubisky has scored below double-digit fantasy points four times this season, while the Rams defense has not allowed more than one passing touchdown over their last four games.

Reminder, the game kicks off Sunday night at 8:20 pm ET. Be sure to set your lineups and good luck!

