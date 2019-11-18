DraftKings Week 11 Monday Night Football Showdown: Picks & DFS Lineups

DraftKings is running a special NFL $1.55M South of the Border Showdown for tonight’s Monday Night Football matchup between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Los Angeles Chargers. The game will take place at Estadio Azteca in Mexico City.

The first place prize winner of the DraftKings MNF Showdown will receive a massive payout of $500K. Let’s see how to optimize our lineups below.

Rules & Scoring:

Six total players (one captain, five flex players) Captain selection costs 1.5x standard salary Captain scores 1.5x fantasy point values Can choose from any position (QB, RB, WR, TE, K, DST) You can use as many players at the same position as you’d like $50,000 salary cap



Roster Construction

Captain: Melvin Gordon $12,900

$12,900 FLEX: Patrick Mahomes $12,000

$12,000 FLEX: Hunter Henry $8,200

$8,200 FLEX: Damien Williams $7,400

$7,400 FLEX: Mecole Hardman $4,800

$4,800 FLEX: Harrison Butker $4,000

Why This Lineup?

Melvin Gordon is beginning to look like his old self. Over the last two weeks only Christian McCaffrey, Dalvin Cook, and Derrick Henry have scored more fantasy points from the running back position. He’s also touched the ball 23 times in each game over that time span.

Name the price and we will pay it for the services of Mr. Patrick Mahomes. Mahomes has not scored below 20.82 fantasy points in any game that he’s completed from beginning to end this season.

Travis Kelce is a bit pricey when you’ve already plugged Mahomes into your lineup. So we’ll opt for the second-best tight end in Monday’s contest. Hunter Henry has now averaged 19.26 fantasy points in four of his five games since returning from injury. Kansas City surrenders the ninth-most points to the TE position this year.

After a slight scare over the weekend, all signs point towards Damien Williams playing for the Chiefs tonight. After a disappointing start to the season, the Chiefs running back has kicked his production into high gear over his last two games, averaging 19.35 fantasy points. He’s also fresh off of a 24-touch performance, his largest workload of the season. The Bolts allows the eight-most fantasy points to opposing running backs in 2019.

Mecole Hardman is a bit of a flyer, but his big-play potential is worth the gamble. He’s now scored 10.8+ fantasy points in three of his last four games. The wideout has registered a play of 21 yards or more in six of his nine games since Week 1.

You can’t go wrong with Harrison Butker. No kicker in football has scored more fantasy points than Butker has this season. He’s averaged a whopping 17 fantasy points over the last two weeks. The Chargers have allowed opposing kickers to score nine-plus fantasy points against them in two of their last three games.

Final Thoughts & Obvious Omissions

There are a few glaring omissions in our lineup tonight due to the abundance of talent taking the field in Mexico City. The two most notable have to be Travis Kelce and Tyreek Hill. We touched a bit on Kelce above, however in terms of Hill, if you can afford him, go for it. Yet, as the second-highest priced player in the contest, it would be nearly impossible to scoop him and also roster Mahomes at the same time.

If you’re looking to mix up your roster a bit, Sammy Watkins at $6,000 is a phenomenal bargain. The Chiefs wideout has seen eight-plus targets in three straight games.

Reminder, tonight’s game kicks off at 8:15 pm ET. Be sure to set your lineups and good luck!

