DraftKings Week 12 Sunday Night Football Showdown: Picks & DFS Lineups

DraftKings NFL $888K Sunday Night Showdown is open for entry now. The contest features a divisional bout between the Green Bay Packers and the San Francisco 49ers.

The first place prize winner of the DraftKings SNF Showdown will receive a hefty payout of $200K. Let’s see how to optimize our lineups below.

Rules & Scoring:

Six total players (one captain, five flex players) Captain selection costs 1.5x standard salary Captain scores 1.5x fantasy point values Can choose from any position (QB, RB, WR, TE, K, DST) You can use as many players at the same position as you’d like $50,000 salary cap



Follow the Heavy on Fantasy & Betting for all the latest betting news, odds, and picks

Roster Construction

Captain: Davante Adams $14,100

$14,100 FLEX: Aaron Jones $9,600

$9,600 FLEX: Tevin Coleman $9,000

$9,000 FLEX: Deebo Samuel $8,200

$8,200 FLEX: Ross Dwelley $5,200

$5,200 FLEX: Chase McLaughlin $3,600

Why This Lineup?

When searching for a captain you want guaranteed usage. No player stands to see more usage in Sunday night’s game than Davante Adams. The wideout has received an average of 12 targets over his last three games. The 49ers are fresh off of allowing two receiving touchdowns to WRs one week ago.

Since San Francisco’s Week 5 bye, six of the seven starting running backs to face off against the ‘9ers have averaged an impressive 91.8 yards per game. San Fran has also surrendered three rushing touchdowns to the position over their last four games. Aaron Jones is tied for the league-lead in touchdowns with 14 this season.

Tevin Coleman has seen his production take a bit of a dip over recent weeks. Look for him to get back on track in Week 12. Green Bay allows the fourth-most fantasy points to opposing running backs this year, including 11 touchdowns to the position since Week 1.

The only player with more receiving yards than Deebo Samuel over the past two weeks is Michael Thomas. Over the Packers’ previous two games, opponents’ leading receivers have averaged 115.5 receiving yards against them.

Ross Dwelley has become an integral part of the ‘9ers offense. The tight end has seen 12 targets over the last two weeks and is fresh off of a two-touchdown performance. TEs have averaged 92.8 receiving yards and totaled four touchdowns against the Packers in their last four games.

Chase McLaughlin will once again be manning the kicker reigns for the 49ers on Sunday night. Since joining San Francisco, McLaughlin is the sixth-highest scoring kicker in fantasy. The Packers have allowed an average of 11.2 fantasy points to opposing kickers over their past five games.

Final Thoughts & Obvious Omissions

Aaron Rodgers and Jimmy Garoppolo were both left off our Showdown lineup. Rodgers has averaged just 11.48 points over his last two games. San Francisco only allows 11 fantasy points per game to QBs this year.

Jimmy G has averaged just 10.67 fantasy points over his last three games when you exclude his two games against the Arizona Cardinals. Starting quarterbacks have averaged just 13.2 fantasy points against the Packers over their past two games.

Reminder, Sunday night’s game kicks off at 8:20 pm ET. Be sure to set your lineups and good luck!

READ NEXT: Top DFS Picks, Sits, & Sleepers Week 12