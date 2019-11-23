Duke vs. Wake Forest Prediction: Betting Odds, Spread & Pick

The battle for Tobacco Road will be decided on Saturday. Wake Forest can complete a sweep of their three main in-state rivals with a victory over Duke and win their first Big Four championship since 2007. The Demon Deacons have already beaten UNC and NC State earlier this season. The Blue Devils need to win out in order to remain bowl eligible. Wake Forest started the season 5-0 but has gone just 2-3 since with losses to Louisville, Virginia Tech and Clemson. Duke has lost four straight games and is being outscored 155-44 during that stretch. The Blue Devils were outscored 35-0 in the second half of last week’s 49-6 loss to Syracuse. Wake Forest leads the ACC with 286.6 passing yards per game, slightly ahead of Clemson. Duke has struggled mightily on offense this season and is averaging just 337.9 total yards per game, second-fewest in the conference.

We break down the line and offer our best bets and analysis for this matchup between ACC rivals.

Duke at Wake Forest Details

Date: Saturday, November 23

Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

Location: BB&T Field (Winston Salem, North Carolina)

TV: ACCN

Spread: Wake Forest -6.5

Total: 49

*All odds are courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook

Line Movement

This line opened at a Wake Forest -6.5 and has been bet up slightly to Wake Forest -7 at some books, according to VegasInsider.com. The action favors the home team with the Demon Deacons getting 66% of the bets and 53% of the money, according to The Action Network.

The total opened at 54.5 and has been bet all the way down to 49.5 at some books with 75% of the bets and 91% of the money on the under.

Betting Trends

Duke is 4-6 ATS this season

Wake Forest is 4-5-1 ATS this season

Over is 7-3 in Duke games this season

Under is 7-3 in Wake Forest games this season

Wake Forest is 5-1 SU and 4-2 ATS at home this season

Duke is 2-3 SU and 2-3 ATS on the road this season

*All betting trends are courtesy of Covers

Prediction & Picks

This is a great buy-low spot for the Demon Deacons after a 52-3 drubbing last week at the hands of Clemson. I would not read too much into that performance against the Tigers who are blowing everybody out of the water right now and are playing perhaps the best of anyone in college football. Meanwhile, Duke hit rock bottom last Saturday in what was an embarrassing home loss to a struggling Syracuse team. Jamie Newman has been solid for Wake this season and has thrown 23 touchdown passes this season. The junior quarterback is looking to break out of a slump that has seen him throw four picks in the last two games, both losses. My one concern here is the revenge spot for Duke, as Wake won this game 59-7 last season. The Blue Devils have owned the all-time series, leading 58-39-2. I don’t like the Blue Devils chances of getting bowl eligible as they not only need a win on Saturday but then also next week against Miami. This feels like a good spot to fade the Blue Devils, who have been dismal over the past month. I don’t think the Blue Devil offense can keep up with Wake. Swallow the points and take the home team.

PICK: Wake Forest -6.5 (-110)

