Eagles Injury Report: Four Offensive Starters Ruled Out

Lane Johnson was already ruled out, but now three other starters are likely not playing.

Alshon Jeffery, Nelson Agholor and Jordan Howard were all considered questionable to suit up after serving as limited participants in practice all week. The Eagles officially declared all three players out for Sunday’s game.

The full list of Eagles inactives includes Jeffery, Agholor, Howard, Johnson, along with Nate Sudfeld, Shareef Miller and Nate Herbig. That means recently promoted receiver Greg Ward will play versus Seattle. Jeffery’s status had been up and down since late Saturday night when reports claimed he was going to be out there. Something changed in the last nine hours.

The injuries have been piling up for the Eagles in recent weeks. Well, the team has been banged up all year. Key starters like Tim Jernigan, Jalen Mills, Ronald Darby, Jason Peters, along with Jeffery, Agholor and Howard have appeared on the injury report on various occasions. The loss of Jeffery (ankle) and Agholor (knee) is a devastating development for the NFL’s worst-ranked receiving group.

Eagles receivers NFL rankings 👎🏼 LAST – yards (1,008)

31st – catches (93)

The Eagles promoted Greg Ward from their practice squad Saturday and the dual-threat receiver should see action versus Seattle.

“We know that in this sport and in this game, you have to play sometimes a little beat up and both these guys are tough guys and fully expect that,” head coach Doug Pederson said earlier this week when discussing injuries at the wide receiver position.

Eagles Looking for First Win versus Seattle in 30 Years

That’s right. The Eagles haven’t beaten the Seahawks in Philadelphia for almost three decades. The last time it happened was on Sept. 30, 1989 when Philadelphia beat Seattle 31-7 at Veterans Stadium.

Buddy Ryan was the head coach and Mike Quick had six catches for 140 yards, including an eight-yard touchdown grab from Randall Cunningham. Cris Carter — all he does is catch touchdowns, right? — also hauled in an eight-yard scoring strike. Cunningham went 13-of-27 for 240 yards and two touchdowns.

Nigel Bradham Returns to Middle Linebacker Spot

The Eagles should get a boost on the defensive side of the ball with the return of their emotional leader Nigel Bradham. The starting middle linebacker wears the headset and calls out the signals, something Nate Gerry had been doing in his four-game absence.

Both Eagles defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz and head coach Doug Pederson had been greatly impressed with Gerry’s fill-in role at middle linebacker. However, there is no doubt that Bradham’s return should make one of the best run-stopping units in football even better.

“It’s great to get Nigel back. Obviously, it gives us more depth at the linebacker position going forward,” Pederson said. “Nate, gosh, he’s been a solid contributor. He’s just a guy that has busted his tail. He has really helped us in many ways in a lot of different phases.”

They have a stiff test today going up against Chris Carson. The Seahawks running back ranks seventh in the NFL in rushing with 853 yards.

