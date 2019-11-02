Eagles Final Injury Report: Key Pass-Rusher Misses Practice

The Philadelphia Eagles released their final injury report ahead of Sunday’s game. No real surprises on it.

Defensive end Vinny Curry missed Friday’s practice for personal reasons. The key pass-rusher is expected to play Sunday against Chicago. Meanwhile, left tackle Jason Peters (knee) and linebacker Nigel Bradham (ankle) have been ruled out.

The long-awaited return of DeSean Jackson (abdomen) is still trending in the right direction. He was a limited participant at Friday’s practice but the team remains “optimistic” the speedy receiver will play.

Jackson was officially listed “questionable” and should be a game-time decision. The same designation goes for safety Andrew Sendejo (groin) and defensive tackle Tim Jernigan (foot).

Jackson’s Speed Could Be Difference-Maker

DeSean Jackson’s speed is game-changing, not to be overstated or exaggerated. The speedster blows the tops off defenses.

Whether the receiver plays Sunday will depend on how his injured abdomen or “core muscle” reacts in pre-game warmups.

Head coach Doug Pederson cautioned against putting him out there if there were any chance Jackson might re-aggravate it. He knows how important Jackson is to the Eagles’ passing attack.

#Eagles WR DeSean Jackson is spending his Friday night getting hyperbolic oxygen therapy, a practice that accelerates healing of tissue. Jackson is doing everything he can to return to the field this Sunday after being out since week 2 with an abdomen injury. pic.twitter.com/m7drPa8ubN — Logan Banker (@LoganBanker_19) November 2, 2019

“I think anytime DeSean is on the field, defenses have to account for that speed and his receiving ability,” Pederson told reporters. “Whether or not he’s the primary on the route could be a different story. I think the respect of what he gets defensively, whether it takes two guys to defend him or if they’re going to just put one guy on him. It definitely helps us as an offense when he’s on the field.”

Avonte Maddox Returning, Hoping to Bolster Secondary

Eagles second-year cornerback Avonte Maddox (neck, concussion) will see his first action since incurring friendly fire with a teammate in Week 4. Maddox went down motionless in a scary scene in Green Bay and was carted off the field. He’s expected to man the nickel cornerback spot.

Interesting nugget from @RoobNBCS most recent article. #Eagles secondary has not all played together as a unit (Jalen Mills/Ronald Darby/Avonte Maddox/Rodney McLeod/Jenkins) 23 straight games where atleast one of them was not on the field/injured. Let’s give them a chance.. — Ryan Rothstein (@Ryan973ESPN) November 1, 2019

The following guys all practiced in full Friday and will be out there Sunday: right guard Brandon Brooks (illness), running back Darren Sproles (quadricep), running back Miles Sanders (shoulder) and defensive end Josh Sweat (ankle).